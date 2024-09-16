Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest march

Most Popular
-
1
Chuseok still is a headache for couples
-
2
N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea for 2nd day: JCS
-
3
Heat wave watch issued for Seoul; latest on record
-
4
Over half of Koreans plan to spend same on Chuseok gifts as last year: KCCI survey
-
5
Students suffer sleep deprivation, fatigue, suicidal thoughts
-
6
Medical fees during Chuseok holidays to go up by as much as 50 percent
-
7
Nearly 2,000 aging separated family members die in first 8 months of year: gov't data
-
8
Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakers
-
9
Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on Chuseok
-
10
Long Chuseok holiday perfect for exploring hometown attractions
Indian police detain 100 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest marchBy Reuters
Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 15:06
Indian police have detained around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they were planning a march on Monday without permission, police officials said.
The detention marks an escalation of a strike by workers at a Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Workers want higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting production that contributes roughly a third of Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion.
A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, told Reuters by telephone that around 100 workers were under "preventive arrest," without elaborating.
Another police officer on condition of anonymity said the detentions were made due to a lack of permission to hold a protest march.
Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.
Workers have since last week been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, demanding higher wages, recognition for a union backed by labor group Centre of Indian Trade Unions and better working hours.
Samsung is not keen to recognize any union backed by an outside labor group.
A. Jenitan, a union leader of CITU, told Reuters that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was leading the Samsung protests.
"The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent," he said. (Reuters)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's approval rating hits new low: poll
-
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Oct. 7 to revise constitution
-
3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes near Gunsan