Traffic heavy on expressways on 1st day of Chuseok holiday

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
-
2
1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey
-
3
Korea removes over 1,300 Chinese-made security cameras from barracks
-
4
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
5
Celltrion secures contract to supply Herzuma to Brazil for 5th year
-
6
Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
-
7
Former Ador CEO files injuction to remain as director after her current term
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids Hyunjin becomes face of Cartier
-
9
Court suspends prison sentence of man for attempted rape of daughter-in-law
-
10
Highway trash spikes during Chuseok
Traffic heavy on expressways on 1st day of Chuseok holidayBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 13:19
Traffic was backing up heavily on many expressways across the country Saturday and is expected to ease at around 8 p.m., on the first day of the Chuseok holiday.
Chuseok, which falls on Tuesday this year, is the Korean autumn harvest celebration during which people head to their hometowns to get together with family members and relatives and visit their ancestors' graves.
The Chuseok break runs for five days from Saturday to Wednesday.
According to the Korea Expressway Corp., major highways were jammed with vehicles Saturday.
As of 9 a.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was 7 hours and 10 minutes from the southeastern port city of Busan, about 6 hours and 10 minutes from the southeastern city of Daegu, and 3 hours and 40 minutes from the central city of Daejeon.
The road congestion likely peaked at around 11 a.m. and is expected to ease at around 8 p.m., according to the agency.
Some 420,000 vehicles are expected to hit the road traveling from the greater Seoul area to the provinces, as well as another 430,000 heading from the provinces to the greater Seoul region, on Saturday alone, it added. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US says 'only viable path' for peace is 'complete' Korean Peninsula denuclearization
-
BOK likely to cut key rate in November: analysts
-
W4.24m Chuseok bonuses for lawmakers, but 40% of workers get none