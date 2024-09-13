Kia joins forces with Geotab, 42dot to streamline PBV fleet management

Most Popular
-
6
Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
-
7
What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
-
8
Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
-
9
Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?
-
10
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
Kia joins forces with Geotab, 42dot to streamline PBV fleet managementBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 18:01
Kia has joined forces with Canadian fleet data provider Geotab and Hyundai Motor Group’s software arm 42dot to create an advanced fleet management system for its new line of purpose-built vehicles.
This collaboration, formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed Friday at Geotab’s headquarters in Canada, marks an important step in developing solutions for businesses that manage large vehicle fleets.
Kia’s PBVs are commercial electric vehicles designed to be customizable. First revealed at CES 2024, these vehicles are built on a modular platform, meaning they can be adapted for many business uses. Whether for ride-hailing services, delivery or even mobile offices, PBVs are Kia’s vision for the future of commercial transportation.
To fully support businesses using these vehicles, Kia is developing a system that will make it easier to operate large fleets efficiently.
Fleet management systems help companies track and monitor their vehicles -- often requiring external hardware to collect data such as location, fuel use and vehicle health. Kia’s new FMS, however, will break from this traditional model. Instead of relying on additional devices, the new system will use cloud-based technology to offer real-time data, allowing businesses to oversee their fleets remotely and more efficiently.
Geotab is a key player in this collaboration.
As a global leader in connected vehicle technology and telematics, Geotab specializes in providing data-driven solutions for fleet management. The company serves clients in over 160 countries, offering tools that help businesses optimize vehicle performance, ensure driver safety, and reduce operational costs.
In this partnership, Geotab’s role is to provide the data infrastructure and advanced analytics that will power Kia’s FMS. By leveraging Geotab’s experience in handling large volumes of vehicle data, the system will allow fleet managers to track their vehicles in real-time without any additional hardware.
Kia’s first dedicated PBV, the PV5, is set to enter mass production in 2025 and will be equipped with this cloud-based FMS. The system will provide businesses with continuous insights into their fleet’s performance.
Moreover, the system will include driver-assist applications that can analyze driving data to recommend optimal routes, improve fuel efficiency, and promote safer driving habits. These features will be integrated directly into the vehicles’ dashboards, providing drivers with helpful information without distraction.
This project brings together a combination of expertise. 42dot, Hyundai Motor Group’s global software center, is responsible for developing the core software that powers Kia’s PBVs. Their role is to ensure that the FMS integrates seamlessly with Kia’s vehicles and provides intelligent safety features.
“By merging Geotab’s AI and data capabilities with Kia’s vehicle technology and 42dot’s software expertise, we will deliver powerful insights that will help businesses manage their fleets more efficiently than ever,” said Louis De Jong, Geotab’s chief revenue officer,
Geotab, known for its telematics and AI-driven data solutions, will deliver the cloud-based analytics, while Kia will focus on the overall design and functionality of the PBVs themselves. Together, these companies aim to create a comprehensive, data-driven system that addresses the needs of businesses in various mobility applications.
“This collaboration with 42dot and Geotab will play a key role in growing Kia’s PBV business. We’re committed to providing innovative, customized mobility solutions, and this FMS will help us meet the demands of our business customers when we launch our first dedicated PBV model next year,” said Kim Sang-dae, head of Kia's PBV business planning division.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
Highway trash spikes during Chuseok
-
W4.24m Chuseok bonuses for lawmakers, but 40% of workers get none