Kia joins forces with Geotab, 42dot to streamline PBV fleet management

Kim Sang-dae (left), head of Kia's PBV business planning division, and Louis De Jong, Geotab's chief revenue officer, pose at the signing of a memorandum of understanding to co-develop Kia's fleet management system for its Purpose-Built Vehicles. (Kia)

Kia has joined forces with Canadian fleet data provider Geotab and Hyundai Motor Group’s software arm 42dot to create an advanced fleet management system for its new line of purpose-built vehicles. This collaboration, formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed Friday at Geotab’s headquarters in Canada, marks an important step in developing solutions for businesses that manage large vehicle fleets.

The PV5 Basic, showcased at CES 2024 and set to launch in 2025, features an advanced wheelchair-accessible lift and modular interior designed for personalized ride-hailing services. (Kia)

Kia’s PBVs are commercial electric vehicles designed to be customizable. First revealed at CES 2024, these vehicles are built on a modular platform, meaning they can be adapted for many business uses. Whether for ride-hailing services, delivery or even mobile offices, PBVs are Kia’s vision for the future of commercial transportation. To fully support businesses using these vehicles, Kia is developing a system that will make it easier to operate large fleets efficiently. Fleet management systems help companies track and monitor their vehicles -- often requiring external hardware to collect data such as location, fuel use and vehicle health. Kia’s new FMS, however, will break from this traditional model. Instead of relying on additional devices, the new system will use cloud-based technology to offer real-time data, allowing businesses to oversee their fleets remotely and more efficiently. Geotab is a key player in this collaboration. As a global leader in connected vehicle technology and telematics, Geotab specializes in providing data-driven solutions for fleet management. The company serves clients in over 160 countries, offering tools that help businesses optimize vehicle performance, ensure driver safety, and reduce operational costs. In this partnership, Geotab’s role is to provide the data infrastructure and advanced analytics that will power Kia’s FMS. By leveraging Geotab’s experience in handling large volumes of vehicle data, the system will allow fleet managers to track their vehicles in real-time without any additional hardware.

Kia's Easy Swap technology, demonstrated at CES 2024, enables seamless swapping of modular components using a hybrid magnetic and mechanical fastening system, transforming the vehicle for various functions such as delivery, office use, or leisure. (Kia)