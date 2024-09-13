[Photo News] Hyundai’s Genesis steers art at the MET

Most Popular
-
6
Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
-
7
Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges
-
8
What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series
-
9
Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape
-
10
Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?
[Photo News] Hyundai’s Genesis steers art at the METBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 14:57
Hyundai Motor Group’s premium brand Genesis has launched an art exhibition titled, “Long Tail Halo” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Thursday. In partnership with one of the world’s largest art museums, Genesis has featured four installation pieces by renowned Korean contemporary artist Lee Bul, displayed prominently at the museum's main entrance. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for 1st time
-
Military removes over 1,300 Chinese-made security cameras
-
W4.24m Chuseok bonuses for lawmakers, but 40% of workers get none