    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?

[Photo News] Hyundai’s Genesis steers art at the MET

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 14:57

Hyundai Motor Group’s premium brand Genesis has launched an art exhibition titled, “Long Tail Halo” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Thursday. In partnership with one of the world’s largest art museums, Genesis has featured four installation pieces by renowned Korean contemporary artist Lee Bul, displayed prominently at the museum's main entrance. (Hyundai Motor Group)

