Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest point since taking office

This file photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to 20 percent, marking its lowest level since he took office in May 2022, a poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Gallup Korea, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance plunged 3 percentage points from the previous week, while his negative assessment reached an all-time high of 70 percent, up 3 percent from a week earlier.

Yoon's handling of medical school quotas, the economy, and lack of communication were cited as reasons for the negative assessment.

The approval ratings of the ruling People Power Party, the main opposition Democratic Party, and the Rebuilding Korea Party came to 28 percent, 33 percent, and 8 percent, respectively.

The PPP's approval rating fell 3 percentage points from the previous week, also marking its lowest level under the Yoon administration.

The poll was conducted on 1,002 adults from Tuesday to Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)