Swiss Embassy showcases exhibition to commemorate Geneva Conventions’ anniversary

The Embassy of Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions with the immersive exhibition, “Digital Dilemmas – Civilians a+ Heart,” at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

The Geneva Conventions, a set of international humanitarian laws that were concluded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1949, established international legal standards for humanitarian treatment during war.

The set of international laws remains relevant to this day, where digitalization has transformed “the nature of war and its impact on civilians and future warfare,” according to the embassy.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore how digital technology impacts civilians in times of crisis while also learning about Switzerland’s commitment to ensuring global peace and security.

Running until Nov. 16, the exhibition focuses on the Geneva Conventions and the impact technological advancements hold in times of crisis from a humanitarian perspective.

According to the embassy, the exhibition also demonstrates Switzerland’s commitment to global peace and security and its engagement for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Two of the exhibition’s partners -- the Korean Red Cross and the Korea International Cooperation Agency -- will also showcase how they approach humanitarian action and innovation in their relief and development projects through the exhibition.

“While wars have evolved over time, wars have limits. Wars in the digital sphere also have limits. In that sense, the conventions are relevant today,” Jamila Hammami, the head of the ICRC Mission in Seoul, said in an official statement to the press. “I hope the exhibition will open a dialogue around the massive impact of these technologies on civilians during conflicts and encourage people to take action to improve the infrastructure necessary to protect civilians.”