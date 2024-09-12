[Well-curated] American burger, simple salt bread and open air market

"Brooklyn Works" (left) and "The Cheese Burger" are served with corn salad at Brooklyn the Burger Joints' Garosugil branch in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Sept. 6. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) "Brooklyn Works" (left) and "The Cheese Burger" are served with corn salad at Brooklyn the Burger Joints' Garosugil branch in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Sept. 6. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

True American-style hamburger in Seoul Craving an authentic American-style hamburger in Seoul? Brooklyn the Burger Joint is your go-to spot. First opened in 2010 in Seorae Maeul, Seoul's French village in Seocho-gu, this American diner-style restaurant now has nine additional locations across Seoul and two in Bundang-gu, Gyeonggi Province. Brooklyn the Burger Joint stays true to the classic, authentic taste of American-style hamburgers, focusing on high-quality ingredients. The restaurant uses 100 percent freshly ground beef and you can choose between a 140 gram smashed patty or a 200g hand-formed patty, with the latter costing an additional 2,000 won ($1.49).

Brooklyn the Burger Joint's Garosugil branch, Seocho-gu, Seoul (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Brooklyn the Burger Joint's Garosugil branch, Seocho-gu, Seoul (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

The menu features 12 burger options, ranging from the classic Brooklyn Works to the simple The Cheese Burger and the fan-favorite “C.R.E.A.M.” Prices range from 7,800 won to 10,800 won for the 140g patties, and 10,300 won to 13,300 won for the 200g versions. While the chain operated 24 hours until 2021, most locations, including Gangnam and Yeouido, now close by 9:30 or 10 p.m., with last orders taken around 9 p.m. However, the Garosugil branch in Seocho-gu stays open later on weekends, closing at midnight on Fridays and Sundays.

Salt bread are on display at Jayeondo Salt bread in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) Salt bread are on display at Jayeondo Salt bread in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

When it comes to bread, simple is the best While different toppings and fillings have been added to salt bread for variation, true bread lovers know one thing for sure -- simple is the best. Jayeondo Salt Bread, one of many must-visit bakeries in Seongsu-dong in Seoul, sells only plain salt bread made with three simple ingredients: flour, butter and salt. As you approach this take-out only bread stall located in a back alley near Ttukseom station on Subway Line No. 2, a large cauldron filled with French sun-dried salt immediately stands out. Next to the cauldron is a simple note stating that only 7,000 pieces of salt bread are sold a day, and that they only bake six times a day. Using top-tier Canadian flour and French butter, Jayeondo salt bread is different from other kinds in terms of texture. Crispy on the outside yet soft inside, the rich, buttery flavor is noticeable from the first a bite -- so much so that it almost tastes like a croissant. But the true charm of Jayeondo’s salt bread is the perfect amount of salt complimenting the bread’s buttery taste. Jayeondo Salt Bread is open every day from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. A set of four salt bread rolls is priced at 12,000 won. Find out more on Jayeondo Salt Bread's Instagram at @saltbread.in.seaside

Vistors browse through books displayed at the National Theater of Korea's Cultural Plaza in April 2024. (National Theater of Korea) Vistors browse through books displayed at the National Theater of Korea's Cultural Plaza in April 2024. (National Theater of Korea)

Themed markets at National Theater of Korea The National Theater of Korea's biannual outdoor event series "Art in Series" returns for September and October, held every Saturday at the theater’s Cultural Plaza. Each week features a different theme and includes markets for arts and crafts, books, fresh seasonal produce, and coffee and desserts. The festival will also include live music performances across various genres. The events run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to the public without prior registration. This Saturday and on Oct. 12, "Art in Books" will offer unique publications of essays, novels, picture books and magazines that are hard to find in mainstream bookstores. Visitors can also browse themed goods such as bookmarks and key rings. There will be a special program where participants can write a letter to themselves, to be delivered three months later. Live performances by singer-songwriter Kim Sun-ha and the acoustic band Accordiem will accompany the event, with singer-songwriter Sung Hae-bin and guitarist Ned Darlington performing in October.

Visitors browse through crops at the National Theater of Korea's Cultural Plaza in May 2024.(National Theater of Korea) Visitors browse through crops at the National Theater of Korea's Cultural Plaza in May 2024.(National Theater of Korea)