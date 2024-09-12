[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Flea market, busking in Jayang

Through Sept. 29, a flea market will be open with booths set up by companies promoting upcycling at Jayang Station Exit Nos. 2 and 3 in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu.

At “Zero+Festa,” a free-admission event, interactive programs teaching how to reuse products as well as street music performances are prepared.

The event will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, check out the website at zeroplus.or.kr.

Daegu contemporary art fest

In its 13th year, the Dalseong Daegu Contemporary Art Festival will run through Oct. 6 in Dalseong-gun, Daegu.

Gangjeongbo The Arc Square will showcase works by 40 artists including abstract artist Kwak Hoon and installation art master Kim Young-jin.

The “Against All Odds” exhibition, held outdoors as well as indoors at the gallery The Arc, is free for all and open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit dalseongart.com.

Lantern festival at Sandulsori

Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, is holding a lantern festival until the end of April next year.

The garden, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., will give visitors lanterns to hold as they stroll around the compound that has a restaurant, bakery and cafe. Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except babies two years old and younger.

Outside food and pets are banned in the garden. Parking is free. Visit sandulsori.co.kr.

DongGang photo festival

The longest-running annual photography festival in Korea since 2002, the DongGang International Photo Festival is the go-to for photography enthusiasts and hobbyists.

The festival -- held at the DongGang Museum of Photography in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province -- looks at the history of photography through the works of Korean and international artists.

The event will end on Sept. 29. Admission costs 3,000 won. Go to dgphotofestival.com for more information.

Chuseok palace tours

Take advantage of free tours of four Joseon-era (1392-1920) palaces in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday weekend from Saturday to Wednesday.

Gyeongbokgung, Changgyeonggung, Changdeokgung and Deoksugung will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last admission at 5 p.m.

A reenactment of how royal gatekeepers used to patrol the Gyeongbokgung neighborhood and the change-of-guards ceremony will take place each day at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.