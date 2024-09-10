Home

  1.

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair

    [Feature] Constant competition drives Koreans to despair
  2.

    Korea's hostility to short selling may scare global investors away

    Korea’s hostility to short selling may scare global investors away
  3.

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment

    First lady likely to escape 'Dior bag' indictment
  4.

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them

    So many epic performances, so few places to hold them
  5.

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales

    Celltrion eyes new production plant, aims for W5tr in sales
  6.

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion

    HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
  7.

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers

    Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
  8.

    Not just deepfake porn, concerns rise over 'cyberflashing'

    Not just deepfake porn, concerns rise over 'cyberflashing’
  9.

    [Graphic News] How to use emergency descent device

    [Graphic News] How to use emergency descent device
  10.

    S. Korea defender Kim Min-jae apologizes for action after recent World Cup qualifier

    S. Korea defender Kim Min-jae apologizes for action after recent World Cup qualifier
[Photo news] Mercedes-Benz trains next auto experts

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 16:08

    • Link copied

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that it has launched its 17th Automotive Electric Traineeship and 8th Ausbildung Program. The AET program focuses on college students, while Ausbildung targets vocational high school students, offering hands-on experience in Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Both programs emphasize electric vehicle technology, preparing participants for the future of the automotive industry. Upon completion, trainees receive certifications recognized globally. Since their inception, these programs have produced about 440 professionals. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

