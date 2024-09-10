[Photo news] Mercedes-Benz trains next auto experts

Most Popular
-
6
HD Hyundai, Hanwha on edge as KDDX probe nears conclusion
-
7
Court upholds stripping license of taxi driver who repeatedly overcharged foreign passengers
-
8
Not just deepfake porn, concerns rise over 'cyberflashing’
-
9
[Graphic News] How to use emergency descent device
-
10
S. Korea defender Kim Min-jae apologizes for action after recent World Cup qualifier
[Photo news] Mercedes-Benz trains next auto expertsBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 16:08
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that it has launched its 17th Automotive Electric Traineeship and 8th Ausbildung Program. The AET program focuses on college students, while Ausbildung targets vocational high school students, offering hands-on experience in Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Both programs emphasize electric vehicle technology, preparing participants for the future of the automotive industry. Upon completion, trainees receive certifications recognized globally. Since their inception, these programs have produced about 440 professionals. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
-
Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?
-
Korea to invest W5tr to improve medical training amid prolonged standoff