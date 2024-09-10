[Photo news] Mercedes-Benz trains next auto experts

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that it has launched its 17th Automotive Electric Traineeship and 8th Ausbildung Program. The AET program focuses on college students, while Ausbildung targets vocational high school students, offering hands-on experience in Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Both programs emphasize electric vehicle technology, preparing participants for the future of the automotive industry. Upon completion, trainees receive certifications recognized globally. Since their inception, these programs have produced about 440 professionals. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)