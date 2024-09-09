K-pop music awards: Who truly benefits?

NewJeans comments on their thoughts after being selected as the "Worldwide Icon" at the "2024 The Fact Music Awards" held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday. (TMA)

K-pop idols are increasingly succumbing to illness and exhaustion as they face the relentless pressure of participating in a growing number of music awards, where the demands for performances, rehearsals and public appearances are higher than ever. As the competitive nature of the industry pushes them constantly to excel and maintain a flawless image, many artists are experiencing the physical and mental toll of this grueling schedule, raising serious concerns about their long-term health and the sustainability of their careers.

According to the Korea Music Content Association (KOMCA), there are over 20 major music award ceremonies this year, hosted by content companies, music streaming platforms, music-related organizations and media outlets in South Korea. In contrast, the United States -- the world’s largest music market -- hosts only three major ceremonies: the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, making the number of K-pop award shows seem excessive.

And the number of K-pop award ceremonies continues to grow. In the past five years alone, more than five new award shows have launched, with an additional three to four set to debut this year.

Local entertainment companies feel immense pressure to participate, particularly in events organized by media companies.

“There’s a sense of pressure on our end, but media outlets use their influence to secure artists for their events. That’s why, earlier this year, KOMCA released a statement suggesting contracts be drawn for participation in award shows,” an official from one of the top three K-pop powerhouses said on Monday.