Megan Thee Stallion's 'Neva Play' featuring BTS' RM performs well on global music charts

A collaboration song between RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has performed well on major global music charts.

"Neva Play" reached No. 10 on Spotify's daily top songs global chart after being streamed more than 4.5 million times, the streaming giant said Saturday (U.S. time).

It marks RM's highest solo entry on this chart.

The track also topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 87 countries, including the United States, Canada and Greece, as of Saturday.

Megan has maintained a connection with BTS since featuring on the remix of BTS' 2021 megahit song "Butter." She even joined BTS on stage during their "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" tour at SoFi Stadium that same year. (Yonhap)