Megan Thee Stallion's 'Neva Play' featuring BTS' RM performs well on global music charts

Most Popular
-
1
3 out of 4 shops, restaurants plan to stay open during Chuseok: survey
-
2
Blue-skinned teen struggles with identity, alienation in 'Melanin'
-
3
LGBTQ+ dating app ad taken down 4 days later due to complaints
-
4
Another victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery dies, leaving 8 survivors
-
5
[Hello India] India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
6
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
7
[Weekender] Feeling lazy but craving tteokbokki? Try a meal kit
-
8
North Korea floats 190 trash balloons in resumed campaign
-
9
Designed with cacti, floating stone, dining bar Vuur gives creative kick to local ingredients
-
10
Korea, US held simulation drills for nuclear deterrence in Washington this week: defense ministry
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Neva Play' featuring BTS' RM performs well on global music chartsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 8, 2024 - 21:58
A collaboration song between RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has performed well on major global music charts.
"Neva Play" reached No. 10 on Spotify's daily top songs global chart after being streamed more than 4.5 million times, the streaming giant said Saturday (U.S. time).
It marks RM's highest solo entry on this chart.
The track also topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 87 countries, including the United States, Canada and Greece, as of Saturday.
Megan has maintained a connection with BTS since featuring on the remix of BTS' 2021 megahit song "Butter." She even joined BTS on stage during their "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" tour at SoFi Stadium that same year. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
India makes fresh overture to lure Korean financial firms
-
NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days
-
German frigate visits Incheon on Indo-Pacific mission