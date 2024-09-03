Loossemble unveils dynamic love story, US tour

From left: Loossemble members Hyeju, Gowon, Hyunjin, Yeojin, and Vivi pose for a photo during the press conference held in Seoul, Monday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)

Loossemble returned with a third mini-album “TTYL,” only four months after the group dropped its second mini-album “One of a Kind.”

The new album with the theme “We have endless love for you,” embraces a wide range of emotions and thoughts.

“The lyrics contain a lot of push-and-pull dynamics in love, and we wanted to express the keyword ‘diversity’ through the various forms of love and emotions that arise from it. We wanted to include a broad perspective that respects all forms and emotions of love,” explained Hyeju.

The album's title track, “TTYL,” short for “Talk to You Later,” is a cute song that expresses the tension and excitement of liking someone. Hitmaker Ryan Jhun composed all six tracks, including the title.

“Jhun understood each member very well, which was a big help. He gave us advice on every scene in the music video and gave detailed advice, which was really beneficial,” Hyeju added.

One of the new attempts in this album is the introduction of unit songs – songs performed by subgroups of the members – for the first time. The two songs, “Cotton Candy” and “Confessions,” are created with different melodies on the same base track. Hyeju, Vivi, and Yeojin participated in “Cotton Candy,” while Hyunjin, Gowon, and Yeojin sang “Confessions.”

“Since the two songs are based on the same track, the choreography also reflects this by using the same base movements but expressing them with different tempos and gestures," said Vivi.

Loossemble is a group that redebuted in 2023 with five members from the original 11-member group Loona. As the group approaches its first debut anniversary as Loossemble, the members are set to embark on a concert tour across nine American cities, starting in Orlando on Oct. 6 and concluding in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

“The last US tour was in the format of a fan meeting, with more interaction and fewer songs. This time, it’s a concert, so the setlist will change. We definitely feel that our performance skills have improved as we continue to do more concerts,” said Hyunjin, expressing excitement for the upcoming shows.