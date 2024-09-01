Exports of Hyundai, Kia hybrid vehicles jump 35.2%

New Hyundai cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Hyundai on May 30, 2023 in San Leandro, California. (Getty Images)

Exports of hybrid cars by Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. jumped 35.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of this year, industry data showed Sunday.

Hyundai Motor and Kia exported a total of 222,818 hybrid vehicles between January and July, compared with 164,851 units for the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association.

Hyundai Motor, in particular, saw its exports of hybrid vehicles soar 58.3 percent on-year to 141,032 units.

Last week, Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon told investors that the company plans to improve its self-developed hybrid systems to better meet the growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

Hyundai Motor plans to expand its hybrid system, which was previously offered primarily in compact and mid-sized vehicles, to a broader range of models, Chang said. (Yonhap)