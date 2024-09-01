Most Popular
S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors
SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil
[Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns
Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case
Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
[What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat
History textbook controversy reignites in Korea
Exports of Hyundai, Kia hybrid vehicles jump 35.2%By Yonhap
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 10:46
Exports of hybrid cars by Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. jumped 35.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of this year, industry data showed Sunday.
Hyundai Motor and Kia exported a total of 222,818 hybrid vehicles between January and July, compared with 164,851 units for the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association.
Hyundai Motor, in particular, saw its exports of hybrid vehicles soar 58.3 percent on-year to 141,032 units.
Last week, Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon told investors that the company plans to improve its self-developed hybrid systems to better meet the growing demand for hybrid vehicles.
Hyundai Motor plans to expand its hybrid system, which was previously offered primarily in compact and mid-sized vehicles, to a broader range of models, Chang said. (Yonhap)
