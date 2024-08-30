[Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming

A member of the RZ COS professional cosplay team performs as a character from Fate/Grand Order, one of Japan's top-grossing mobile games, on stage at the Illustar Fes 5 subculture event, at the Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention Center, Aug. 25. (Starlike Games) A member of the RZ COS professional cosplay team performs as a character from Fate/Grand Order, one of Japan's top-grossing mobile games, on stage at the Illustar Fes 5 subculture event, at the Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention Center, Aug. 25. (Starlike Games)

“Tech otakus save the world” is a motto from Hoyoverse, the Chinese game giant behind the global subculture gaming phenomenon Genshin Impact. While it might seem exaggerated, the sentiment isn’t entirely off the mark. Subculture gaming, once considered niche, has exploded into a mainstream cultural force -- as is especially evident in South Korea. Subculture games -- games that originally targeted small, dedicated communities with specific cultural interests often rooted in anime aesthetics -- have gradually grown out of their niche origins. Today, they appeal to a broader audience, attracting not just hardcore gamers and anime enthusiasts but also casual fans who appreciate the art, storytelling and community these games foster. This inclusive and rapidly growing fandom was on full display on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Despite temperatures peaking at 33 degrees Celsius, fans flocked to Illustar Festa, Korea’s largest subculture gathering event organized by the Korean gaming company Starlike. The event was a celebration of the multi-faceted world of subculture, bringing together fans of games, anime, and more in a single space. Throughout the two days of the weekend event, more than 20,000 attendees filled SETEC. To manage the massive turnout and prevent overcrowding, ticket sales and admissions were tightly regulated. Even so, the queue of fans stretched over hundreds of meters, with many waiting patiently for a chance to purchase additional tickets.

A lively crowd mingles and shops among over a thousand stalls filled with all things anime and gaming at the packed Illustar Festa 5. (Starlike Games) A lively crowd mingles and shops among over a thousand stalls filled with all things anime and gaming at the packed Illustar Festa 5. (Starlike Games)

A prominent stall at the event is adorned with vibrant character art and an array of fan-created goods from Blue Archive, a mobile game by Korean developer Nexon, famed for its significant following especially in Japan. Some of the goods were already sold out by early afternoon. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) A prominent stall at the event is adorned with vibrant character art and an array of fan-created goods from Blue Archive, a mobile game by Korean developer Nexon, famed for its significant following especially in Japan. Some of the goods were already sold out by early afternoon. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

The festival, already in its fifth edition since last year, featured over 1,000 booths, where individual creators sold handmade art, merchandise, and other subculture-inspired goods. By the afternoon, some of the most popular stalls, such as those of Nexon's Blue Archive, were already displaying “sold out” signs. Among those in attendance was Yoo Da-young, a veteran subculture vocal artist in Korea’s subculture scene who performs under the stage name Danya. While she’s typically seen on stage, this time, she was there as a participant, mingling with fellow fans. Yoo explained how subculture events like Illustar Festa have evolved into multi-entertainment hubs, offering something for everyone. “Comprehensive subculture events like Illustar Festa in Korea have grown to encompass various forms of entertainment -- not just games and anime, but also the creation and sale of unique goods, cosplay, musical performances and even appearances by underground, or chika idols,” she said, referring to independent pop artists operating outside of Japan’s mainstream music industry. One could come here as a fan of chika idols and leave with a newfound interest in a Korean subculture game, she said. Yoo, who started as a singer and had little interest in gaming initially, acknowledged how these diverse elements of subculture -- music, games, merchandise and cosplay -- are intertwined. “As time passed, playing subculture games became a natural part of my experience. Everything from music to cosplay is connected in this world,” she added. Yoo’s voice, for instance, was featured in a chapter of the Korean subculture game Ragnarok Online.

Lee, a college student new to cosplay, is dressed as a character from Genshin Impact -- a subculture game he seldom plays but was introduced to through friends at a subculture gaming event last year. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) Lee, a college student new to cosplay, is dressed as a character from Genshin Impact -- a subculture game he seldom plays but was introduced to through friends at a subculture gaming event last year. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)

One of the most notable aspects of Illustar Festa was the sheer number of cosplayers. The convention center was teeming with fans dressed as their favorite characters from manga, anime and games. Unlike professional cosplayers who are often hired to promote specific booths, these were everyday fans -- students, office workers and hobbyists -- who crafted or purchased their costumes simply for the love of it. They reveled in the attention, happily posing for photos with fellow attendees. “The overwhelming majority of subculture enthusiasts are regular people with day jobs or school commitments. Yet, they’re more willing to spend on their hobbies than fans in many other sectors. At events like Illustar Festa, they indulge in their passions, often spending considerable amounts on their favorite characters and related products,” noted one of the event’s organizers. A large portion of the cosplay at the event was inspired by popular subculture games, particularly Genshin Impact, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Blue Archive. The latter, a mobile role-playing game from Korean developer Nexon, has garnered a significant following, not only in Korea but also in Japan, which accounts for over 74 percent of the game’s market share. In fact, Korean subculture game merchandise is now a common sight in Akihabara, Tokyo’s mecca for anime and gaming culture.

A trio of teenage cosplayers with Blue Archive costumes, who preferred to be known by their online aliases -- (from the left) Yujin, Hehe, and Nini -- dressed as the game’s characters Umika, Kikyou, and Azusa, respectively. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald) A trio of teenage cosplayers with Blue Archive costumes, who preferred to be known by their online aliases -- (from the left) Yujin, Hehe, and Nini -- dressed as the game’s characters Umika, Kikyou, and Azusa, respectively. (Moon Joon-hyun/The Korea Herald)