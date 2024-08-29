Police bust crypto scammer who received plastic surgery to evade arrest

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Deepfake pornography haunts S. Korea
-
2
[Exclusive] Samsung unsure of Suga's future as brand ambassador: source
-
3
'Hyundai Way': Auto giant's W121tr plan aims to seize mobility market lead
-
4
Yoon vows crackdown on deepfake porn as digital sex crime surges
-
5
NCT member Taeil leaves band over sexual offense allegations
-
6
[News Analysis] Are movie tickets in Korea too expensive?
-
7
Dark side of AfreecaTV, livestreamers in Korea
-
8
Jo Jung-suk says his wife Gummy gave him most confidence for 'A-List to Playlist'
-
9
Why K-Pop idols face stricter scrutiny: cultural and economic forces behind Korea's high standards
-
10
Korea's economy to stop growing without drastic labor change: FKI
Police bust crypto scammer who received plastic surgery to evade arrestBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 17:14
South Korean police said Thursday that they have arrested the leader of a cryptocurrency scam operation that defrauded investors of 16 billion won ($12 million) and who even underwent plastic surgery to avoid capture.
The man, in his 40s, was apprehended earlier this month for deceiving 158 victims between November 2021 and June 2022 by promising a monthly return of 18 percent on investments in a so-called cryptocurrency mining business, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
Police said the victims lost amounts ranging from 1.2 million to 250 million won.
The man has been on the run for 10 months after failing to appear at his pre-trial detention hearing last September. The court issued an arrest warrant and the police began tracking him down.
Authorities said he managed to evade investigators by altering his appearance through plastic surgery on his eyes, nose and face contour -- costing about 21 million won -- and by wearing wigs.
The police said they were able to capture the man in an apartment in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, through surveillance footage, phone records and internet search histories.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon touts pension reform drive amid stagnant popularity rating
-
SK hynix develops world's first 10-nm DRAM chip
-
Unionized hospital workers pull out from strike