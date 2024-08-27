Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing dispute

Most Popular
Ador’s Min Hee-jin replaced by new CEO amid ongoing disputeBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 27, 2024 - 17:07
Min Hee-jin is stepping down as CEO of Hybe music subsidiary Ador, with the company announcing on Tuesday that Kim Joo-young has been appointed Ador's new CEO.
The decision came amid an ongoing dispute between Min and Hybe that began in April over her alleged attempt to seize management rights of Ador.
“On the 27th, the company held a board meeting and appointed Kim Joo-young, a current Ador director, as the new CEO,” the statement read. “While former CEO Min Hee-jin is stepping down from her position, she remains a director at Ador and will continue her work in producing for NewJeans.”
As part of this leadership change, Ador will also undergo internal restructuring, separating its production and management functions. According to the statement, this move aligns with the multilabel operation principle consistently applied across other labels under Hybe -- although Ador had previously been an exception -- with the new CEO overseeing both production and management.
“With this personnel change and organizational restructuring, Ador plans to fully support NewJeans’ growth and further success,” Ador added.
Kim Joo-young, the newly appointed CEO, brings extensive experience in human resources across various industries. Her primary responsibilities will include stabilizing the organization and overseeing internal management for Ador.
