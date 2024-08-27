K-pop singer Kwon Eun-bi makes acting debut in Japanese film ‘Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker’

Poster for Japanese film ‘Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker’ (Woolim Entertainment)

K-pop diva Kwon Eun-bi is making her official debut as an actor through a Japanese film, “Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker,” set to hit local theaters on Nov. 1.

A poster and trailer for the Japanese film starring Kwon Eun-bi were unveiled Tuesday.

The film is the third installment of “Stolen Identity,” an adaptation of the novel series of the same name by Japanese author Akira Shiga.

The first installment released in 2018 became a massive hit, attracting over 1.5 million viewers and earning over 1.9 billion yen ($172 million).

The sequel also enjoyed success despite the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 900,000 viewers.

In “Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker,” Kwon plays Sumin, an enigmatic woman shrouded in mystery.

“Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker” is directed by Hideo Nakata, renowned for his iconic horror film, “Ring,” released in 1998.

Director Nakata praised Kwon's performance, noting her excellent expression of emotions in Japanese and dynamic physical portrayal, according to Kwon’s agency Woollim Entertainment.

“Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker” was invited to the Mad MaxX section of the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival last month, which showcased new works by leading and veteran genre filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Kwon released a remake of the song “Please Summer!” -- originally sung by the male duo Indigo -- on July 28.