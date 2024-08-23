Seoul to build city's largest marina in Jamsil

Seoul's Songpa district is set to host the city's largest marina at Jamsil Hangang Park, with the capacity to accommodate 220 vessels, including yachts, as part of the city’s efforts to expand water leisure facilities.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that it had recently signed an implementation agreement with private company Hangang Marina. Construction is scheduled to start early next year, with the aim of completing and opening the facility in 2026.

A marina is a dock or basin with moorings and supplies for pleasure boats, commonly found in regions such as the United States and Europe.

This initiative is a key component of Seoul's strategy to enhance water leisure culture and address the acute shortage of mooring spaces. As of January, there are 3,054 registered recreational watercraft in Seoul, yet mooring facilities are limited to just 285 spaces, meeting a mere 9.3 percent of the demand. This shortfall has often forced Seoul residents to rely on facilities in outlying areas such as Gimpo, and Jebu, according to the city. Recognizing the pressing need to expand local mooring options, the city aims to increase its capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 vessels in the long term, officials said.

Set against the backdrop of the Han River near Jamsil Sports Complex, Jamsil Marina will offer a dynamic space for both local residents and tourists. The facility will include a clubhouse with management offices, cafes, and restaurants, as well as a floating barrier to protect docked boats.

The project, estimated to cost 75 billion won ($62.5 million), will be entirely funded by private investment, with no public funds involved. Upon completion, ownership will be transferred to the city of Seoul, while the developer will retain operating rights for up to 20 years without charge.

Seoul plans to utilize Jamsil Marina as a public space for cultural events and festivals, making it accessible to all citizens. The centerpiece, the "Floating Park," is envisioned as a recreational zone offering relaxing views of the Han River and cultural performances, including busking.

Additionally, the marina will introduce "Hangang Stay" -- unique floating hotel experiences aboard moored boats equipped with bedrooms and bathrooms, aspiring to become a new tourist attraction. Collaborative programs with professional groups will offer advanced water sports activities, and initiatives targeted at youth and marginalized communities will be implemented, according to Seoul city officials.

"Jamsil Marina will leverage the unique waterfront of the Han River to attract both domestic and international tourists and draw registered vessels moored in remote areas back to the heart of the city," Joo Yong-tae, director of the Future Hangang Project Headquarters at the Seoul Metropolitan Government said. "Our continued efforts will focus on expanding leisure opportunities for all citizens."