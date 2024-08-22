Woman gives birth in ambulance after 4 hospitals turned her down

South Korean rescue officials said Wednesday that a pregnant woman recently gave birth inside an ambulance after four hospitals refused to take her in because they lacked the necessary medical staff or beds in their emergency rooms.

According to Jincheon Fire Station in North Chungcheong Province, the woman called an ambulance at 1:31 a.m. on Aug. 15 after she went into labor. The rescue workers reached out to the four nearest hospitals in Cheonan and Cheongju, but all four said they did not have enough doctors or hospital beds to accommodate the patient.

The woman's water broke during the search for hospital, and the rescue workers decided to deliver the baby inside the ambulance under guidance of a medical professional. A baby was born an hour and 20 minutes into labor, with both the mother and the baby in good health.

Local hospitals have experienced difficulties in operating their emergency rooms amid the prolonged medical standoff between doctors and the government over the latter's plan to expand the enrollment quota for medical schools.

Medical personnel and hospital bed shortages were reported across the country, and Chungbuk National University Hospital -- the largest general hospital in North Chungcheon Province -- had temporarily ceased operation of its ER from 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 to 8:30 a.m. the next day, which is when the pregnant woman gave birth inside the ambulance.