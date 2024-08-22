Home

Police probe pro-NK media founded by controversial pastor

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 22, 2024 - 11:29

    • Link copied

Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young attends a parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 26. (Yonhap) Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young attends a parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 26. (Yonhap)

Police have opened an investigation into a pro-North Korean online media outlet founded by Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young on suspicion of violating the National Security Act, officials said Thursday.

Choi, who has made headlines for secretly filming himself handing over a luxury handbag gift to first lady Kim Keon Hee in 2022, reportedly participated in the creation of the media outlet in 2018.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, 33 kilometers west of Seoul, has been investigating an editor of the outlet on charges of violating the anti-communist law, the officials said. Police have already questioned the editor and raided his residence in Seoul and business entity in the central city of Jecheon on Aug. 18, they added.

The editor is accused of posting an article praising the North Korean regime on the website of the outlet. He said in the article that the final victory is to drive out the United States from the country and end the national division.

The media outlet's website also contains posts about North Korea, saying the North is a truly wonderful and great country and both its leader and people are models of human victory. It also praises North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a man full of ardent affection for the people. (Yonhap)

