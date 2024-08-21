[Dmytro Ponomarenko] Ukraine celebrates 33rd anniversary of independence.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine is going to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of its independence.

Although independent Ukraine appeared on the political map of the world relatively recently, the history of the Ukrainian nation goes back more than a thousand years. Deeply rooted in the traditions of the medieval Kievan Rus and later of the Cossack republic, the Ukrainians throughout their long history strived for their own state, free from occupation or colonization by a neighboring people.

Nowadays, as Ukraine entered the third year of repelling full-scale Russian aggression, Independence Day has a special meaning to its people. It is the battle for our own existence, for the freedom to live on our own land and speak our own language, freedom to choose our own future.

The price being paid for these simple universal rights is very high. The war has taken away many precious lives of Ukraine’s best, most dedicated, and courageous patriots at the front, and thousands of innocent civilians. It has taken happy childhoods from Ukrainian children, many of whom were stolen and forcibly deported by Russians.

It has taken many homes, deliberately and mercilessly destroyed by Russian occupiers. Miles of our land, one of the most fertile in the world, are now polluted or densely mined by Russians.

What it has not taken away is our resolve to fight to the end and drive the aggressor from our territory. We must fight so that we can pass on our precious independent statehood to future generations. For them to inherit it, not to struggle or die for it all over again.

Russia‘s aggression against Ukraine is the bloodiest war Europe has seen in 80 years. It determines much more than the fate of Ukraine or the place of Europe in the world. This is Russia’s war against any rules at all. Occupying Ukraine was supposed to be just step one of a bigger plan: redrawing the world map, and dividing the world anew into zones of influence. The Kremlin regime was confident that Ukraine would cave in, and the world would be bullied into submission. With the help of other free nations, we have thwarted this plan.

Years on, Ukraine is still standing and fighting back. We have liberated more than half of the occupied territories, lifted Russia‘s naval blockade by sinking nearly a third of its Black Sea fleet, and depleted their air force.

To ensure that the aggressor is defeated and the war in Europe does not spread to other countries, Ukraine needs a stable and timely supply of weapons and ammunition. Our ultimate goal is clear: We need to liberate our land from occupiers and achieve comprehensive, just and lasting peace. It must be a real peace, not appeasement of the aggressor.

The Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains the only realistic and comprehensive plan to restore Ukraine‘s territorial integrity and guarantee security and justice for the entire international community. Recently, the First Peace Summit took place in Burgenstock, Switzerland. It became a major step on the way to the restoration of the rules-based international order. The summit confirmed the need to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and key principles of international law. The international community demonstrated unity, as 101 delegations from all continents took part. The Republic of Korea was one of them.

We deeply appreciate the fact that, from the beginning of Russian aggression, South Korea has been consistent in its support of Ukraine. As free democratic countries, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea have much in common. We are united by our core values, such as liberty, human rights, and justice. Both our nations had to live through the traumatic experience of foreign oppression. The Korean people know better than most what it means to fight for the independence of one’s beloved country, against attempts to erase one’s cultural identity or steal one’s nation’s history. I believe it is one of the reasons the relations between our two states have always been ones of mutual trust and respect. As a global pivotal state, South Korea can make a significant contribution to international efforts on countering Russian aggression and restoring the rules-based world order.

South Korea has significant expertise in postwar rebuilding, which is valuable to us. Its journey over the last 70 years from a war-ravaged agrarian country to an innovative technological state with high standards of living is quite inspiring to us. I am certain sharing this expertise will prove to be one of the major spheres of cooperation between our two countries in the nearest future.

We can already feel the readiness of South Korea to join the postwar reconstruction effort in Ukraine. The Korean government participates in various platforms that focus on the reconstruction of Ukraine, such as the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine and the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Active work continues in the framework of cooperation with the Economic Development Cooperation Fund. Among many prospective areas for investments and mutually beneficial cooperation are the implementation of infrastructure projects, energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, metallurgy and IT.

The government of Ukraine deeply appreciates the humanitarian assistance provided by the Korean government over the last few years, particularly the decision to expand aid in humanitarian demining, supplying engineering equipment and rehabilitation of wounded servicemen.

We invite South Korean defense companies to cooperate with our defense industrial complex. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the unique experience of our specialists can be useful for Korean advanced systems manufacturers. This could be a mutually beneficial collaboration to strengthen the military potential of our two countries. Particularly in view of the threats coming from the North Korean regime, whose military programs have been bolstered by its military alliance with Russia.

Despite Russia’s terror, despite its attempts to blackmail the world, our collective strength must not be shaken. Not only can we defeat the terrorist state, but also ensure that peace and justice prevail.

Dmytro Ponomarenko

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea