Samsung, LG showcase next-gen display tech at IMID

Samsung Display exhibited its stretchable micro-LED display panel at this year's International Meeting on Information Display symposium held at Jeju International Convention Center on Wednesday. (Samsung Display)

Korea's two top display makers Samsung Display and LG Display have won Display of the Year awards at the International Meeting on Information Display conference that kicked off on Jeju Island Wednesday.

Having introduced the world’s first stretchable OLED display in 2017, Samsung unveiled another stretchable panel using the micro-LED technology that boasts the highest resolution and elongation rate among the stretchable products on the market. According to the display maker, the latest panel can stretch up to 1.25 times its original size and features a resolution of 120 pixels per inch, comparable to gaming monitors.

For rubber-like quality, this display can be used to create buttons on a flat screen, or applied to uneven surfaces like fabric, furniture and buildings to offer a new user experience, the company explained.

At the conference, the display maker conveyed a 3D image of the resort island using the latest technology.

Samsung also exhibited a 31.5-inch monitor using a quantum-dot OLED panel screen with ultra-high-definition resolution, also the winner of the Display of the Year award.

"The 31.5-inch QD-OLED is receiving positive reviews from not only gamers who want an immersive experience playing games but also from content creators who need high-definition screens for their visual content," a Samsung Display official said.