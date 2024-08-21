Samsung, LG showcase next-gen display tech at IMID

Most Popular
-
1
Political tensions to rise as rival parties' leaders start new term
-
2
[Herald Interview] Traveling to ‘see the human side of North Korea’
-
3
Govt., ruling party look to expand budget for improving livelihoods
-
4
As Daum sinks in search, experts doubt AI is solution
-
5
Why Korean Air, Asiana Airlines in rush to shed unused mileage points
-
6
Opposition slams Yoon aide as 'traitor' over Japan remarks
-
7
Growing influence of Thailand in K-pop industry
-
8
Qxpress to split from cash-strapped Qoo10
-
9
[Herald Interview] Kim Seon-ho says he was scared to take on entirely different character in 'The Tyrant'
-
10
Seoul to turn Gwanghwamun into space for peace, democracy
Samsung, LG showcase next-gen display tech at IMIDBy Jo He-rim
Published : Aug. 21, 2024 - 16:55
Korea's two top display makers Samsung Display and LG Display have won Display of the Year awards at the International Meeting on Information Display conference that kicked off on Jeju Island Wednesday.
Having introduced the world’s first stretchable OLED display in 2017, Samsung unveiled another stretchable panel using the micro-LED technology that boasts the highest resolution and elongation rate among the stretchable products on the market. According to the display maker, the latest panel can stretch up to 1.25 times its original size and features a resolution of 120 pixels per inch, comparable to gaming monitors.
For rubber-like quality, this display can be used to create buttons on a flat screen, or applied to uneven surfaces like fabric, furniture and buildings to offer a new user experience, the company explained.
At the conference, the display maker conveyed a 3D image of the resort island using the latest technology.
Samsung also exhibited a 31.5-inch monitor using a quantum-dot OLED panel screen with ultra-high-definition resolution, also the winner of the Display of the Year award.
"The 31.5-inch QD-OLED is receiving positive reviews from not only gamers who want an immersive experience playing games but also from content creators who need high-definition screens for their visual content," a Samsung Display official said.
LG Display won the award with its Meta Technology 2.0, its third-generation OLED display technology that enhances the peak brightness of OELD displays by 42 percent to the industry's brightest 3,000 units. This enables rich and true-to-nature colors on screens, the company said.
The Meta Technology has incorporated MLA+, a pattern of 42.4 billion micro lenses based on a 77-inch 4K display, along with the upgraded brightness enhancing algorithm Meta Multi Booster, and the full-range brightness detail enhancing algorithm, Detail Enhancer.
At the conference, Samsung and LG presented new display technologies and findings that would affect the industry. Samsung Display showcased the white-OLED OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) technology which boasts the industry's first brightness level of 12,000 nits. The company also exhibited Flex Magic Pixel, which can adjust the viewing angle to make the screen less visible to others, and ultra-thin panels for mobile devices.
LG presented new technologies that supported the development of high-efficiency devices and strengthening of thin-film transistor backplane stability. The company also revealed its findings on the characteristics of OLED TV panels that are supportive of healthy sleep as they emit less blue light than liquid crystal displays, minimizing the impact of screen time on the secretion of the sleep hormone melatonin.
More from Headlines
-
Institutional investors in Korea take slower approach to crypto
-
Medical standoff puts Korea's COVID-19 response to test
-
Yoon aide suggests 'direct hire' of foreign nannies to ease cost burden