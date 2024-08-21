[Exclusive] Fifty Fifty signs with Sony Music's Arista Records to tap into US market

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has signed a partnership with Arista Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

Together with Arista Records, Fifty Fifty is set to promote its upcoming second mini album globally.

“We’ve joined hands with Sony Music’s Arista Records to distribute Fifty Fifty’s new album in North America. Our goal is to land Fifty Fifty’s latest song on Billboard’s Hot 100," an executive from Attrakt, the girl group's agency, told The Korea Herald.

"We are confident about the upcoming album because we had some thousands of good-quality songs to choose from, which is quite different to how things were before Fifty Fifty’s success," the executive said. The album and promotional content, including the music videos, were presented to Sony Music Entertainment about six weeks ago, according to the executive.

Arista Records will assist Fifty Fifty in the global distribution as well as local marketing and promotion of the new album.

A subsidiary label of the world’s largest music company, Sony Music Entertainment, Arista Records has released seminal albums by legendary acts, from Whitney Houston to Aretha Franklin to Patti Smith.

Fifty Fifty single “Cupid,” released Feb, 24, 2023, rose to No. 17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 after 130 days and remained on the chart for 25 consecutive weeks, making the group the first K-pop girl group to achieve the feat.

In April 2023, Fifty Fifty formed a partnership with Warner Records to amplify “Cupid” as a global smash-hit single.

However, Attrakt is no longer working with Warner Records as it suspects that Warner Music Korea attempted to poach the original four members of Fifty Fifty -- Keena, Saena, Aran and Sio -- through The Givers, the CEO of which, Ahn sung-il, took part in producing the "Cupid."

Warner Music Korea has denied the allegations as “groundless.”

Saena, Aran and Sio left the group when Attrakt terminated their exclusive contracts in October last year following a legal dispute.

Starting anew with four new members, the quintet -- now consisting of Keena, Yewon, Chanelle, Hana and Athena -- is trying to make inroads into the US market once again.

“We have Chanelle who is a native English speaker and Athena who is multilingual, speaking English, Chinese and French, to make communication with fans globally, as well as the album’s global promotion, easier. Other members are also continuously working on improving their English,” said the Attrakt executive.

Fifty Fifty is set to make a full-fledged return on Sept. 20 with the release of their second mini album.

[단독] 피프티 피프티, 美 대형 음반사 손잡고 북미 시장 진출

케이팝 걸그룹 피프티 피프티 (Fifty Fifty)가 소니 뮤직 엔터테인먼트 소속의 미국 레코드 레이블 아리스타 레코드 (Arista Records)와 파트너십을 체결했다.

21일 본지 취재를 종합하면, 피프티 피프티는 아리스타 레코드와 함께 곧 발매될 두 번째 미니 앨범을 북미 시장에 홍보 할 계획이다.

소속사 어트랙트 관계자는 “피프티 피프티의 새 앨범을 북미에서 유통하기 위해 소니 뮤직의 아리스타 레코드와 손을 잡았다” 라며 “목표는 피프티 피프티의 최신 곡을 빌보드 핫 100 차트에 올리는 것” 라고 설명했다.

그는 “이번 앨범에 대해 자신감이 있는 이유는 이전의 피프티 피프티의 성공 전과는 다르게 몇 천 곡의 좋은 품질의 곡들 중에서 선택할 수 있었기 때문이다”라고 덧붙였다.

앨범과 음악 비디오를 포함한 홍보 콘텐츠는 약 6주 전에 소니 뮤직 엔터테인먼트에 공유 되었다고 전했다.

아리스타 레코드는 피프티 피프티의 글로벌 유통과 함께 현지 마케팅 및 프로모션을 지원할 예정이다.

세계 최대 음악 회사인 소니 뮤직 엔터테인먼트의 자회사인 아리스타 레코드는 휘트니 휴스턴 (Whitney Houston), 아레사 프랭클린 (Aretha Franklin), 패티 스미스 (Patti Smith)와 같은 전설적인 아티스트들의 앨범들을 발매한 바 있다.

피프티 피프티의 싱글 “Cupid”는 2023년 2월 24일 발매 후 130일 만에 빌보드 핫 100 차트에서 오르며, 25주 연속 차트에 머물며 케이팝 걸그룹으로서는 최초로 이 기록을 세웠다.

지난해 4월, 피프티피프티는 ‘큐피드’를 글로벌 히트 싱글로 만들기 위해 워너 레코드와 파트너십을 체결했었다.

그러나 어트랙트는 워너 뮤직 코리아가 “Cupid”를 프로듀싱한 더 기버스의 CEO 안성일을 통해 피프티 피프티의 원래 4명인 키나, 새나, 아란, 시오를 빼가려 했다고 의심하면서 더 이상 워너 레코드와 협력을 중단했다.

워너 뮤직 코리아는 이러한 의혹을 “근거 없는 주장”이라고 부인했었다.

새나, 아란, 시오는 지난해 10월 어트랙트가 독점 계약을 종료하면서 그룹을 떠났다.

새 멤버 4명을 영입하여 새롭게 시작한 피프티 피프티는 키나, 예원, 샤넬, 하나, 아테나로 구성되며, 다시 한 번 미국 시장에 진입을 도전한다.

어트랙트 관계자는 “샤넬은 영어가 모국어이고, 아테나는 영어, 중국어, 프랑스어를 구사할 수 있어 전 세계 팬들과의 소통과 앨범의 글로벌 홍보가 더 수월해질 것” 이라며 “다른 멤버들도 영어 실력을 계속해서 향상시키고 있다”고 설명했다.

피프티 피프티는 9월 20일 두 번째 미니 앨범을 발매하며 본격적인 컴백을 앞두고 있다.