[Photo News] Advancing Indonesia's digital education

Most Popular
-
6
Moment when divorce sank in? Divorced Koreans pick splitting assets, moving to new home
-
7
Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act
-
9
Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond
-
10
Seoul Metro sells naming rights for 4 more stations
[Photo News] Advancing Indonesia's digital educationBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 13:40
Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young (far right) and employees pose for a picture at the company headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday before heading to Indonesia for volunteer work. A team of 15 employees will spend a week in Mauk, Indonesia, helping to improve the region's digital education environment and engaging in construction projects to better the living conditions of children of underprivileged families. (Kakao Bank)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Can S. Korea, Japan move beyond historical disputes?
-
Are China-made batteries being fairly criticized for EV fires?
-
Free after-school programs to run nationwide