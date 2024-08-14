Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon restores ex-governor's political rights, pardons Park's aides

    Yoon restores ex-governor's political rights, pardons Park's aides
  2. 2

    Photos by German missionaries show Korea century ago

    Photos by German missionaries show Korea century ago
  3. 3

    Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?

    Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?
  4. 4

    COVID-19 cases to peak by late August: KDCA

    COVID-19 cases to peak by late August: KDCA
  5. 5

    Korea mulls service fee hike for 1,000 critical surgeries

    Korea mulls service fee hike for 1,000 critical surgeries
  1. 6

    Moment when divorce sank in? Divorced Koreans pick splitting assets, moving to new home

    Moment when divorce sank in? Divorced Koreans pick splitting assets, moving to new home
  2. 7

    Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs

    Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs
  3. 8

    [Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act

    [Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun to return as solo act
  4. 9

    Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond

    Missing Incheon man found dead in golf course pond
  5. 10

    Seoul Metro sells naming rights for 4 more stations

    Seoul Metro sells naming rights for 4 more stations
피터빈트

[Photo News] Advancing Indonesia's digital education

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 14, 2024 - 13:40

    • Link copied

Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young (far right) and employees pose for a picture at the company headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday before heading to Indonesia for volunteer work. A team of 15 employees will spend a week in Mauk, Indonesia, helping to improve the region's digital education environment and engaging in construction projects to better the living conditions of children of underprivileged families. (Kakao Bank)

More from Headlines