Why stuck in office? These young Koreans redefine cool careers

In South Korea, while 76.2 percent of high school graduates proceed to tertiary education, blue-collar work has long been considered an option primarily for those who don't have the qualifications for office jobs. But in today’s changing work dynamics, "decent jobs" of the old era are diminishing quickly, pushing college graduates into ever-intensifying competition. This frustration has given rise to the NEET phenomenon, or the notable increase of individuals not in education, employment, or training. Amidst this, a small but growing number of young Koreans are charting their own paths through hands-on skills or unconventional careers, defying stereotypical societal expectations. Kim Dong-young, 28, silicone caulker ‘I want to create a perception that on-site jobs are cool’ Kim Dong-young, 28, is a proud, second-generation silicone caulker. On Instagram, he shares photos and videos of him at work, encouraging more young people to join the field. "Currently, most of the workers on-site are in their 50s and 60s, with very few young people," he said. "I want to create the perception that on-site jobs are sophisticated and suitable for young, healthy individuals." Silicone caulking, or filling gaps, involves sealing joints and seams in materials like window frames with silicone. Kim's father has been a caulker for 35 years. Growing up, he wasn’t thinking of following in his father’s footsteps. His dream was to become a marine biologist. However, life didn't unfold as he had hoped. He spent some time helping his father and learning the trade. Later he got accepted into the marine biology program at a local university, but he realized his real calling was in silicone caulking.

For him, caulking is low-stress because it allows him to concentrate on the task and provides a high sense of accomplishment upon completion. "If you enjoy using your body, being active, moving around frequently and completing tasks with your hands, this job will suit you well," Kim explained. Kim works on a team. Although they primarily work in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, some projects require them to travel to places like Busan, Gangwon Province, or even as far as Ulleungdo. He says he loves the adventurous aspect of his work and cherishes the camaraderie he has built with teammates and coworkers on the project site. Once, after finishing work early on a beachside project, his team rushed to dive into the sea together. The best part? Kim takes home about twice as much as his peers in office jobs. He plans to continue working in the field as a caulker but also has ambitions to expand his scope to designing work clothes and developing related tools and machinery. He aspires to be a "revolutionary in manual labor" and "a pioneer in fieldwork." "I hope more young people come to see fieldwork as something cool, and I want to lead and inspire those people," he said. "The first one or two weeks on the job are really tough, and you might consider quitting. Since you've never done this kind of work before, your body couldn't adapt. During this time, support and encouragement from seniors are essential," Kim said. "As you continue working, it's enjoyable to see your skills improve. Once you master the job, it becomes easier." Kim Yeon-so, 21, insect screen installer ‘I do everything myself and learn from every experience’ Kim Yeon-so is a 21-year-old woman who specializes in mosquito nets. "There is a group chatroom of mosquito net installers. Among about 100 workers in that chatroom, there are only two people in their 20s, including myself," she shared. Being young could mean not having as much time to hone a trade. But Kim says her being a digital native and part of the social media generation offsets any shortfall in work experience. "Young people are definitely advanced when it comes to self-promotion,” she said. “Their biggest strength is the ability to use social media services.” Kim promotes her business through the nation’s largest search engine, Naver, as well as on the local community marketplace Karrot. When posts are casual, written as if for friends to read rather than sounding like typical advertisements, they achieve their optimal promotional effect, she shared. Despite her relatively short experience, she gets one or two work calls per day, earning about 6 million won ($4,350) to 7 million won per month.

Before starting as an insect screen installer, Kim was a practitioner of taekwondo, Korea’s traditional martial art. She went to college to major in taekwondo but dropped out during her first year. “I was ostracized by a group of students in college. Besides, I felt there was nothing much I could learn there.” After six months of looking for what to do for a living, she decided on the insect screens business. It required only a small initial investment and did not require a dedicated workspace or store. She started her business with a few million won in savings she had accumulated from part-time delivery jobs since high school. During the winter last year, Kim learned skills from a mentor, and earlier this year, she started her solo business under the name "Mosquito Net Fairy." She enjoys using tools and doing physical work, particularly with the impact drill. "I know some people have biases, thinking people who did not study do this job. However, running a solo business broadens my perspectives on many things. I do everything myself from promotion and marketing to installation. From those, I learn a lot," she said. Her work has a seasonal downtime, which is winter. During winter months, she still makes money by training those who wish to learn the skills. "When I first started this business, my father was against it. However, now that he sees how actively I am working, he supports me. My friends also say it's cool," Kim said. Oh Ji-min, 29, house painter ‘It’s like a different world from K-pop, but I’m satisfied’ Before working as a house painter, Oh Ji-min, 29, sang and danced as part of the K-pop boy band BTL. During his military service, an involuntary hiatus from his K-pop career, Oh's girlfriend became pregnant. By the time he was discharged, his mind was made up to leave the K-pop world behind and find a stable life to support his new family. He started working at a small company, earning around 2.5 million won per month. Then he decided to seek out manual skills that could give him more financial leeway. That was how he discovered a job as an industrial painter. He began this job in April of last year. Oh now belongs to a team but also works individually, earning about 4 to 5 million won per month. During his time with the boy band, he had no income because they did not surpass the break-even point.

"I feel like I am living in a completely different world (compared to his idol days)," he said. "However, I feel much more satisfied now, as the more I work, the more I earn. I take pride in being able to responsibly care for my family as the head of the household." Oh finds painting work very enjoyable. He said this job is different from "nogada," or construction-site day labor, and sees it as a skilled trade that allows him to develop his abilities and feel a sense of accomplishment. His typical workday starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., allowing for a satisfactory work-life balance. For painting work, two days are spent on preparatory work and one day on painting. The biggest attraction of being a painter, according to him, is that paint is different from the rigid precision of carpentry or tiling. There are no fixed rules; each person's attention to detail and skill varies, so the quality depends on the meticulousness and proficiency of the technician. "I find this job artistic." "We transform a bare site into something meaningful." Since opening his YouTube channel to promote his work two months ago, many young people have contacted him to learn to paint. Most of them are in their early to mid-20s. So far, about 20 people have reached out. "Although I do not need juniors now, I dream of building my own team in the future and taking on large projects," he said. Seong Ye-rin, 27, funeral director ‘Funerals are my specialty’ It was in her first year of high school that Seong Ye-rin, 27, first became interested in the job of a funeral director. Her interest solidified in her third year of high school when her grandmother, aware of her aspirations, told her to "see others off well on their way" on the day she passed away. This moment cemented her decision to pursue this career. After convincing her parents, Seong enrolled in the funeral administration welfare department at college. "A funeral director helps with everything related to a funeral for the family of the deceased from day one to the last day," she explained. When a person dies and funeral preparations begin, a funeral director’s job is to guide the bereaved family through numerous decisions, such as choosing the funeral hall, offering condolences and selecting the urn. On the second day, they assist with the encoffining process and help with the first memorial service, known as "Seongbokje." On the third and final day, they guide the hearse to the crematorium and assist with the final farewell. Being a funeral director is not easy. It requires caring for grieving families, handling dead bodies, conducting memorial services and being knowledgeable about all funeral-related procedures. "It is a job that combines knowledge and labor."

