피터빈트

Sony Music Korea, Japan to launch K-pop boy band KJRGL

By Hong Yoo

Published : Aug. 13, 2024 - 12:24

KJRGL (Sony Music Entertainment Korea) KJRGL (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

Sony Music Korea and Sony Music Japan are preparing to launch a new K-pop boy band in September.

The name of the group is KJRGL, which stands for “Kind (of) Just Right Good Luck,” according to Sony Music Japan.

KJRGL consists of three Korean members and three Japanese members who have participated in TV K-pop contests and have spent several years as K-pop trainees.

Kouki, one of the three Japanese members, was on the second season of “Produce 101 Japan.”

Akira, another Japanese member, was on “Tora Project,” while Riku, also Japanese, was on Mnet's “Boys Planet.”

Dien, from Korea, also took part in “Boys Planet.”

The other two Korean members are Saeron, the son of Korean singer Han Seo-kyeong, and Isaac, who trained at a well-known K-pop agency.

The group is set to release “Prologue-The Deepest Blue,” one of the tracks from its debut album, on Sept. 4 before releasing the full debut album, “Overture-The Blue Wave,” on Sept. 18.

Sony Music Korea and Sony Music Japan are expected to promote the album globally.

