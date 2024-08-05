Hollywood superstars spotted enjoying summer in Korea

Most Popular
Hollywood superstars spotted enjoying summer in KoreaBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 14:07
This summer has been punctuated by the arrival of several Hollywood superstars in South Korea, adding a touch of glamour to the season.
English actor Simon Pegg, known for his roles in the "Mission Impossible" series, "Star Trek" and British sitcom "Spaced," has been seen touring around Korea recently.
Pegg shared a video of himself on a train that seemed like the KTX on Friday on his Instagram account while featuring a montage of scenes from the film, "Train to Busan."
The actor is believed to be in Korea on a personal visit as no official schedule of his visit has been announced.
During his official trip to Korea for the promotion of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning" last year, Pegg expressed his admiration for "Train to Busan," while mentioning that he is a fan of Korean content, actor Kim Tae-ri and BTS.
In July, Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy were spotted attending a 2024 KBO League game between the LG Twins and Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
The trio, who were in Korea to promote the recently released film "Deadpool and Wolverine," Marvel's first R-rated movie, were seen warmly interacting with the fans as they watched the game.
Jackman and Reynolds, as part of their promoting here, also appeared as emcees on the K-pop music program "Inkigayo," introducing the nominees for first place winner of the program.
In June, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was spotted hiking a mountain trail in Korea.
Photos of her on the trail in casual attire and marveling at the machines used to blow dust off shoes, which are often placed at the entrance to hiking trails in Korea, quickly went viral on social media.
In June, Eilish visited Korea to promote her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft." During her stay, she appeared on KBS' music talk show "The Seasons -- Zico's Artist," joined the tvN variety program "You Quiz on the Block," and participated in an exclusive listening party at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul, hosted by Jennie of Blackpink.
