Hollywood superstars spotted enjoying summer in Korea

This summer has been punctuated by the arrival of several Hollywood superstars in South Korea, adding a touch of glamour to the season.

English actor Simon Pegg, known for his roles in the "Mission Impossible" series, "Star Trek" and British sitcom "Spaced," has been seen touring around Korea recently.

Pegg shared a video of himself on a train that seemed like the KTX on Friday on his Instagram account while featuring a montage of scenes from the film, "Train to Busan."

The actor is believed to be in Korea on a personal visit as no official schedule of his visit has been announced.

During his official trip to Korea for the promotion of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning" last year, Pegg expressed his admiration for "Train to Busan," while mentioning that he is a fan of Korean content, actor Kim Tae-ri and BTS.