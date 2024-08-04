N. Korean leader responds warmly to Russia's flood aid offer, snubs S. Korea's overture

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during a visit to a helicopter unit dispatched to rescue isolated residents in flood-hit areas bordering China on Friday. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showed starkly different responses through state media to humanitarian aid offers from South Korea and Russia aimed at assisting in the recovery of its flood-stricken northwestern region bordering China.

Kim lauded Moscow's gesture as "heartfelt sympathy from the closest friends," while he remained silent on Seoul's outreach and vehemently criticized the South Korean media's coverage of flood damages as a "vicious smear campaign," according to North Korean state media reports from the weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched a "message of sympathy" to Kim, expressing "his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian support for the recovery from the flood damage," North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday in an English-language dispatch.

The message was relayed to North Korea's Foreign Ministry by the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Saturday evening. The Kremlin also disclosed the transmission of Putin's letter to Kim on Saturday.

Kim responded to the offer with eloquent language, emphasizing the intimate bond between Russia and North Korea, and stated that North Korea would request flood aid from Russia if necessary, thereby opening the door to potential assistance.

"Saying that he (Kim) could deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend in the most difficult period, he expressed thanks for it, adding that he receives the heartfelt sympathy from the closest friends," North Korean state media reported.

"He said that the rehabilitation work would be pushed forward according to the already-established plan as state measures were taken at the present stage to immediately repair the flood damage and that if aid is necessary in the course, he would ask for it to the truest friends in Moscow," the report added.