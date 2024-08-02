Taipei hosts meeting of foreign lawmakers, South Korea absent

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te speaks at the annual meeting of Inter-parliamentary Alliance on China hosted in Taipei on Tuesday. (IPAC)

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Foreign lawmakers from 24 countries gathered in Taipei, Taiwan to discuss China’s growing belligerence in the region at an annual meeting Tuesday.

There was no South Korean representation at the meeting.

South Korea currently has no member lawmakers on the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group bringing together lawmakers from dozens of countries concerned about how democracies deal with Beijing.

Both of the South Korean inaugural co-chairs -- former lawmakers Ji Seong-ho and Oh Yeong-hwan -- dropped out of their respective races for South Korea’s National Assembly election in April and their replacements for IPAC have yet to be found.

Fellow IPAC member lawmakers expressed regret over South Korean absence.

Japanese Rep. Gen Nakatani told The Korea Herald that he thinks having a South Korean presence would help IPAC attain its goals of protecting democratic freedoms.

“Democracy, freedom, equality and human rights are universally important values for all countries around the world. We embody these values and their universality at IPAC,” said Nakatani, who was director general of the Japan Defense Agency from 2014-16.

“I think that it would be fantastic if South Korean parliamentarians join the IPAC, and with us so they can help spread the message. It will be great if we can have them in once again.”

In his remarks delivered at the meeting, Nakatani stressed the role of parliaments in keeping China in check.

“While many of our governments seem reluctant to stand up to Beijing, democratic lawmakers cannot remain silent or inert. ... We will not allow our people to pay the heavy price that may come if governments fail to take on Beijing’s threats,” he said.

Sen. Deborah O’Neill of Australia told The Korea Herald that the former South Korean co-chairs “have made great contributions in the previous year,” and that she expects to be re-joined soon from South Korea.

“South Korea is a very strong democracy and free democracies have turnover so you constantly have to reengage,” she said.

In an address delivered to the foreign lawmakers, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Tuesday’s gathering, which he called “the largest-ever multinational legislative delegation to visit Taiwan,” demonstrated the importance of democracies uniting to stand against authoritarianism.

Also speaking at the meeting, Chen Li-kuo, the Taiwanese vice foreign minister, thanked the lawmakers for showing the world Taiwan is “not alone.”

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is nothing compared to the devastating consequences of Chinese attack on one which could occur if China sends cracks in the solidarity of the global democratic community,” he said.

This year’s meeting held in Taipei was attended by 49 lawmakers from 24 countries.

IPAC is membered by hundreds of lawmakers from 35 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States.