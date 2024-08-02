G-Dragon secures trademark rights ahead of comeback

K-pop icon G-Dragon is preparing for a long-awaited comeback after securing the trademark rights to his stage name from his former agency, YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon has taken a significant step towards his future activities by acquiring the trademark rights to his name. His former agency extended a favor by transferring the rights to “G-Dragon” and “GD” to his current agency, Galaxy Corporation, without any compensation.

“Thanks to the generosity of Chief Executive Producer Yang Hyun-suk of YG Entertainment, we received the trademark rights without any cost,” a Galaxy Corporation official confirmed on Thursday.

In the K-pop industry, disputes over transferring stage names and group names often arise when artists change agencies.

For instance, the boy band Highlight had to give up their original name, Beast, when they left their former agency, Cube Entertainment, in 2016. They managed to reclaim it after seven years in April this year.

Fortunately, K-pop agencies’ practice of amicably transferring trademark rights to group names to the members is becoming more common.

In April 2023, Woollim Entertainment transferred the trademark rights for the group name Infinite, their fan club name Inspirit, and their concert brand name Infinite Rally to the members of Infinite, who have established Infinite Company to continue their group activities.

Similarly, all members of GOT7 left JYP Entertainment, but the agency transferred the trademark rights to them.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon, who is currently serving as a visiting professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), is preparing for his return to the music scene. The exact timing of his comeback has not yet been revealed. His most recent solo release was the EP "Kwon Ji Yong" in June 2017.

The singer debuted in 2006 as a member of the legendary K-pop group Big Bang, gaining immense popularity with hits like “Lies,” “Sunset Glow,” and "Fantastic Baby." He established a successful solo career with songs like "Heartbreaker," "One of a Kind," and "Crooked."

After his contract with YG Entertainment ended last year, he joined Galaxy Corporation.