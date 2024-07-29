'Planet B' to shed light on recruitment process for K-pop survival show

CJ ENM announced on Monday that it will launch a new Mnet program called "Planet B," which will, for the first time, show how K-pop survival program participants are recruited.

The producers behind Mnet K-pop idol survival programs such as the "I-LAND" series, which led to the creation of K-pop groups Enhypen and Izna; "Girls Planet 999: The Girls Saga," which resulted in Kep1er; and "Boys Planet," which created Zerobaseone, will be responsible for producing "Planet B."

"Planet B" will serve as a precursor to a K-pop survival show, scheduled to air on 2025, according to CJ ENM. The winners of the 2025 K-pop debut survival show will debut as a new K-pop boy group.

"We intend to transform the traditionally undisclosed process of audition participant recruitment into a prequel program (airing before the main survival show)," said an official from "Planet B" via a press release.

"This project aims to offer the next generation of K-pop stars a platform to demonstrate their potential prior to the main debut survival show, while also offering viewers the thrill of uncovering hidden talent through a fresh and engaging format," the statement said.

Men of any nationality born before Jan. 1, 2012, can apply to participate on "Planet B." Applications will open Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Seoul time via www.mnetplanetb.net.