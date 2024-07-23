Will YG's bets on 2NE1, Blackpink pay off?

Legendary girl group 2NE1 will reunite for concerts and Blackpink will set off on a much-anticipated world tour next year.

Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment, revealed the company’s short-term plan Monday via its YouTube channel, announcing 2NE1 concerts in the second half of this year and Blackpink concerts next year. He also hinted that YG Entertainment is preparing a new K-pop band to debut in the near future.

The most eye-catching announcement is the comeback of 2NE1, nearly eight years since it disbanded. According to Yang, 2NE1 will hold concerts in Seoul starting in early October, followed by performances in Osaka and Tokyo in November and December, respectively.

"We are currently adjusting the schedule for additional shows. I believe these concerts will be very special, as the generation that grew up with 2NE1 will be able to share their memories,” Yang said.

2NE1, YG Entertainment's first girl group, debuted in 2009 and went on to become a top-tier second-generation K-pop group with numerous hit songs, such as "I Don't Care," "I Am the Best," "Lonely," "Ugly" and "Come Back Home," before the agency abruptly disbanded the group in 2016.

The 2NE1 reunion concerts and Blackpink world tour, seen as part of YG Entertainment's attempt at a rebound, is unlikely to succeed in achieving that goal, however.

Industry insiders suggest that the K-pop powerhouse is merely exploring business opportunities and will not be able to overcome its slump brought on by the 2018 Burning Sun scandal that continued with the departure of Blackpink members for solo activities last year and the unsuccessful promotion of Baby Monster, its latest girl group.

A former official from YG Entertainment noted that while 2NE1’s comeback holds significance, its overall impact remains modest.

“The return of 2NE1 is good news for the fans. They have a lot of hit songs, which are still trendy,” a former YG Entertainment official said Tuesday. “However, the concerts celebrating the group's 15th anniversary could end up a mere pop-up event unless 2NE1's comeback is a success and leads to a new album," the official said. "It seems more about fostering unity (between 2NE1 and YG Entertainment) and creating opportunities for their further engagement.”

YG Entertainment also admitted that Yang's announcement lacked specific intentions and was merely a sharing of the company's short-term agenda.