Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

President Joe Biden (left) and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, on Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP)

US President Joe Biden's seismic decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee on Sunday has rattled South Korea.

The tectonic political shift raises critical questions about whether the steadfast South Korea-US alliance, exemplified by the Washington Declaration and the crucial trilateral cooperation with Japan highlighted at the Camp David summit, will endure despite Biden’s withdrawal.

Hours after Biden withdrew from the presidential race, the South Korean presidential office struck a cautious tone on his decision.

"We refrain from commenting on the internal political situations of other countries," a presidential official said on Monday on condition of anonymity.

"The support for the Korea-US alliance within the US is bipartisan, and our government will continue to work closely with the US to further develop the Korea-US Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance."

Experts in Seoul explained on Monday that Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race does not significantly impact US foreign policy concerning the US-Korea alliance now or in the future, despite potential minimal differences in approach.

They emphasized that if Harris secures the Democratic nomination, she is likely to uphold Biden's foreign policy objectives regarding the Korea-US alliance -- centered on the US extended deterrence commitment against North Korea -- and the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan.

"Although President Biden spearheaded these policies, their implementation was ultimately a collective effort by the entire Biden administration. Key figures who were instrumental in driving these initiatives remain in place," Cho Byung-jae, former chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, told The Korea Herald.

"Vice President Harris was also part of this team, and so far, there has been no indication from the Biden administration that there will be any changes to these policies."

Kim Jin-a, a professor in the Language and Diplomacy Division at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, noted that the "Washington Declaration has been followed by various institutional and procedural measures. The subsequent actions have made significant changes to it unlikely."

Kim also pointed out that the impact on foreign policy will be "minimal" compared to other domestic issues such as gender equality and abortion, areas where Harris has taken a more vocal stance, if she becomes the Democratic nominee.