Korea logs record US trade surplus in 1st half amid surging Trump risks

South Korea logged an all-time high trade surplus with the United States in the first half of this year based on strong auto exports, as the country monitors the US presidential race carefully and the chances of a second Donald Trump administration’s heavy protectionism.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, Korea posted a record US trade surplus of $28.7 billion from January to June this year, up 55.1 percent from the same period last year. The US trade surplus exceeded Korea’s overall trade surplus of $23.1 billion in the first half of 2024.

Korea’s trade balance with the US has been in the black and on the rise in recent years, recording trade surpluses of $11.4 billion in 2019, $16.6 billion in 2020, $22.7 billion in 2021, $28 billion in 2022 and $44.4 billion in 2023. The US became the country with the largest trade surplus for Korea last year, overtaking China for the first time in about 20 years.

For Korea’s record trade surplus with the US in the first half of this year, the automotive sector was the leading factor, as it recorded $19 billion in exports to the US, up 28.9 percent on year. The semiconductor sector came second at $4.5 billion, followed by automotive parts with $4.1 billion, oil products with $2.7 billion, computers with $1.8 billion and batteries with $1.6 billion.

The growth in Korea’s US trade surplus is attributed to various factors, including the upgraded competitiveness of leading exports such as vehicles, the realignment of supply chains due to the trade war between the US and China and the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act aimed at bolstering domestic supply chains and boosting clean energy.

Although Korea has enjoyed upbeat numbers in US exports, Trump’s "America First" policies pose a grim and murky outlook for Korean businesses, as the former US president has proposed a new 10 percent universal tariff on all imports. Trump’s camp pointed to vehicles and auto parts made in Korea, Japan, Europe, Mexico and Canada as factors for the US trade deficit.

According to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy’s analysis, if Korea is slapped with 10 percent universal tariffs, Korea's exports to the US are forecast to decrease by approximately $15.2 billion, while exports to other countries are projected to decrease by about $7 billion due to indirect effects.