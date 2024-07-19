Plagiarism concerns rise among K-pop bands

Concerns are growing over an increasing number of K-pop bands facing plagiarism accusations, with recent cases involving popular groups like NewJeans and Lisa of Blackpink.

Recently, English jazz-funk band Shakatak reportedly appointed a domestic law firm in Korea to represent the group's interests and issued a formal notice demanding that NewJeans cease using its latest hit “Bubble Gum” and compensate for damages.

In a letter of claim sent to Ador, the music label for NewJeans, and its parent company Hybe last month, Wise Music Group argued that NewJeans’ “Bubble Gum,” written by 250, Oscar Bell, Sophie Simmons and Gigi, unlawfully incorporated elements of the band's “Easier Said Than Done” without the consent of the British music publisher. Wise Music Group, the copyright holder of Shakatak’s song, further stated that “Bubble Gum” violates copyright laws and demanded that Ador take corrective actions.

Ador confirmed it was aware of the issue Thursday, but denied the accusations.

“’Bubble Gum’ does not unlawfully use Shakatak’s composition, and we have requested an authoritative analysis report to prove this. Shakatak’s team replied on June 21 that they would provide the report soon, but we have yet to receive it,” an Ador official said. “The burden of proof lies with the accuser, and Shakatak needs to provide the report to substantiate the claims.”

NewJeans is not alone.

Lisa of Blackpink has also been accused similarly by Gabriel Moses, the director of American rapper Travis Scott’s music video for “FE!N.” He shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip via email on Instagram on July 4, accusing Lisa of "blatantly imitating" a scene from “FE!N” in her video for "Rockstar."

Two days later, Moses further said on social platform X, "They reached out to my editor to work on this btw & FE!N was the reference. He said nah & they did it anyway. Enjoy the rest of your day."

Lisa had remained silent on the issue as of Friday.