Smithsonian's Asian art museum appoints Hwang Sun-woo as Korea art curator

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has appointed Hwang Sun-woo as its inaugural Korea Foundation Curator of Korean Art and Culture.

Hwang will shape a major Korean art loan exhibition scheduled for 2025–2026 with the National Museum of Korea, featuring masterworks recently donated by the family of former Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.

Hwang was selected for the position in April, which was made possible by a matching gift from the Korea Foundation to promote Korean art. She served as the Korea Foundation Global Challenger intern at the National Museum of Asian Art in 2018 and then began a five-year curatorial training fellowship which concluded in 2023.

Hwang will contribute to growing the museum’s Korean program and collection, joining at a time when it is expanding its focus on the art and culture of Korea, beginning in the second century, according to the museum.

“I thank the Korea Foundation for their generous support that has made this opportunity possible. It is an exciting moment to begin this new position as the museum starts its next 100 years with a clear commitment to Korean art and culture,” Hwang said.

With support from the Korea Foundation, In April the museum installed a special edition of the sculpture “Public Figures” by Korean artist Suh Do-ho in front of the Freer Gallery. The installation, commissioned to celebrate the museum’s centennial, is on view until April 2029.