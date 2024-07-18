NewJeans to perform during halftime at Tottenham-Bayern match

K-pop sensation NewJeans will perform during the halftime at the big match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

NewJeans will perform at the halftime show of the "2024 Coupang Play Series" match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, according to Ador, the group's agency.

The "2024 Coupang Play Series" is a highly anticipated game that has local football fans excited about the prospect of seeing Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae face off against each other on home soil.

The Coupang Play Series is an annual sports event hosted, organized and broadcast by online streaming platform Coupang Play. Over the past three years, it has invited six prestigious clubs from four European leagues -- Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga.

Tottenham last played in Korea during the 2022 Coupang Play Series. It will be the first time in Korea for Bayern Munich, which was established in 1900.

Meanwhile, Twice will perform at the halftime show during the match between Team K-League and Tottenham Hotspur on July 31.