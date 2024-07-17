Nile Rodgers to hold first Seoul concert

Legendary guitarist and singer-songwriter Nile Rodgers will be performing his first solo concert in Korea this September.

Concert organizer Live Nation Korea announced that Nile Rodgers & CHIC will hold a concert on Sept. 24 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul.

CHIC, formed by Nile Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards, is an iconic 1970s funk and disco band. The band has released numerous hits including "Dance, Dance, Dance," "Everybody Dance" and "I Want Your Love," while "Le Freak," was the group's first song to top the Billboard singles chart.

Rodgers, known for his unique guitar technique called chucking, has worked with countless other artists such as Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran, Mick Jagger, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga.

In 2014, he won three awards at the 56th Grammy Awards as a co-writer of three songs on Daft Punk's album "Random Access Memories." At the 65th Grammy Awards, he received Best R&B Song and the Lifetime Achievement Award for "Cuff It," a track on Beyonce's album "Renaissance."

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & CHIC's Seoul will go on sale Thursday noon on Interpark.