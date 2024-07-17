Jannabi to hold concerts in Seoul, Busan

Jannabi, known for its emotional, lyrical songs, will be back on stage with standalone concerts.

Jannabi announced through its official social media that it will hold four performances of “Fantastic Old Fashioned 2024: Movie Star Rising” at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The band will then travel to Busan where it will perform at the Bexco Auditorium on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

This is Jannabi’s first concert series since its nationwide tour “Fantastic Old Fashioned” ended in January 2023.

Jannabi plans to deliver the stories embedded in its music, along with its trademark witty stage direction and flawless live performances, in line with the subtitle "Movie Star Rising."

In addition to the standalone concerts, Jannabi will also headline the 2024 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival in August.

Tickets for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 Seoul concerts will go on sale at 8 p.m. Thursday. The tickets for Busan tickets will open at 7 p.m., July 24 while tickets for the Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 concerts in Seoul will become available at 8 p.m., July 24. All tickets will be available through ticketing site Ticketlink.