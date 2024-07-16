Most Popular
K-pop boy bands losing allure as career choice
Personal costs of becoming 'idol' seen as too much, given uncertain futureBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : July 16, 2024 - 16:43
Becoming a K-pop star was once among the top dreams for boys and girls in Korea. While many girls still aspire to this dream, however, boys are increasingly turning away from the aspiration, as they become more aware of the hard reality of becoming a K-pop star.
Trainees often undergo three to five years of rigorous training and must compete fiercely for a slim chance to debut. Even if they achieve stardom, they often lose their personal lives in the process.
K-pop agencies report difficulties in finding male trainees, both in quantity and quality, as many young men now prefer to become influencers or YouTubers, which potentially offer greater profit and more freedom.
“It’s been about two to three years that the number of male trainees has been reduced by more than 30 percent. There are fewer than 10 boys in the trainee group out of 30 in total,” an official from a local music label said Monday.
“Promising talents have all gone to become influencers on Instagram or YouTube because those paths offer a better chance of success than debuting in a K-pop boy band. Meanwhile, K-pop trainees face various restrictions, such as being unable to date and maintaining a strict diet,” the official added.
K-pop stars, or idols as they are often called, are held to strict moral standards by the public, including restrictions on dating.
Recently, Jennie from Blackpink had to apologize publicly for smoking an e-cigarette indoors in Italy.
In March, Karina from aespa broke up with her boyfriend and apologized to her fans, who accused her of "cheating" on them by being in a romantic relationship.
But why is it that only the number of male trainees is declining?
Another industry insider attributes it to the lack of sustainability for boy bands.
“For K-pop boy band idols, fulfilling mandatory military service is crucial. Male trainees consider how long they can sustain their careers after being discharged from the Army. Most of the time, they lose fans and fail to continue their careers. BTS and Seventeen are exceptional cases,” the industry insider said Monday.
“Moreover, you need new successful boy bands that young male trainees can look up to. There has been no K-pop boy group that has achieved success similar to that of BTS. Maybe Seventeen, but they are not new. Male trainees know this and are not willing to sacrifice their youth for uncertainty,” the insider added.
Music critic Kim Do-heon stated that entertainment companies should treat trainees better, regardless of gender.
“The issue of loss of male trainees at local K-pop agencies has been around for quite a while. Entertainment companies need to offer better working environments for trainees in line with current trends. I am sure the number of female trainees will also decrease in the future if the outdated training system does not improve,” the critic said Monday.
