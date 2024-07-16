K-pop boy bands losing allure as career choice

Rookie K-pop boy band One Pact performs during a showcase for the debut album "Moment" in Seoul, on Nov. 30, 2023. (Newsis)

Becoming a K-pop star was once among the top dreams for boys and girls in Korea. While many girls still aspire to this dream, however, boys are increasingly turning away from the aspiration, as they become more aware of the hard reality of becoming a K-pop star.

Trainees often undergo three to five years of rigorous training and must compete fiercely for a slim chance to debut. Even if they achieve stardom, they often lose their personal lives in the process.

K-pop agencies report difficulties in finding male trainees, both in quantity and quality, as many young men now prefer to become influencers or YouTubers, which potentially offer greater profit and more freedom.

“It’s been about two to three years that the number of male trainees has been reduced by more than 30 percent. There are fewer than 10 boys in the trainee group out of 30 in total,” an official from a local music label said Monday.

“Promising talents have all gone to become influencers on Instagram or YouTube because those paths offer a better chance of success than debuting in a K-pop boy band. Meanwhile, K-pop trainees face various restrictions, such as being unable to date and maintaining a strict diet,” the official added.

K-pop stars, or idols as they are often called, are held to strict moral standards by the public, including restrictions on dating.