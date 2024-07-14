Yoon 'appalled' over Trump shooting

Most Popular
Yoon 'appalled' over Trump shootingBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : July 14, 2024 - 15:26
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday expressed best wishes to former US President Donald Trump, denouncing the shooting attack during his presidential election campaign rally in Pennsylvania that left him wounded Saturday.
"I am appalled by the hideous act of political violence," Yoon noted on his X account. "I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America."
Yoon's spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said in a written statement that the Yoon administration "strongly condemns any form of political violence," and that Yoon expressed regret upon hearing the news.
South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also echoed the presidential office's view, stating that Seoul strongly condemns the political violence regarding the shooting attack on Trump. It also said the ministry and the Embassy of South Korea in the United States would closely monitor the situation.
Also on Sunday, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, voiced up against Saturday's attack.
In his X post, Lee, who himself was stabbed during a campaign rally in Busan in January, called for Trump's speedy recovery and stern actions, describing the shooting as "a serious crime that unsettles the foundation of democracy."
