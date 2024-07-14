LG Energy Solution’s AI model to expedite battery cell design

LG Energy Solution employees are briefed on the new AI-based cell design solution. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution said Sunday that it has developed an artificial intelligence solution to substantially shorten the battery cell design period from two weeks to just one day.

This significant leap in the initial stage of battery production leverages generative AI techniques to output battery cell designs from clients' specific requirement input.

Harnessing the proprietary battery design algorithm, which uses data from approximately 100,000 design cases, the AI model ensures optimal cell composition to meet performance factors such as capacity, energy density and resistance.

Incorporating a client's specified demand normally requires multiple iterations of design drafts and performance predictions by designers. But the new solution streamlines and simplifies these tasks, curtailing the comprehensive process to a single day, including the verification of the AI-generated design models.

"The most significant advantage of this solution is its ability to maintain a consistent level of design quality and speed, irrespective of the designer's experience," a company official explained.

Beyond its capability, the company expects the development to lead to substantial cost savings and improved operational efficiency, enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

"By integrating AI technology into the critical battery cell design process, we aim to provide overwhelming product competitiveness and differentiated customer value," said Lee Jin-gyu, chief digital officer at LG Energy Solution.

The AI model is currently in the trial phase, but it is projected to be integrated into the company’s in-house cell development system from October this year, at the earliest.

Additionally, LG Energy Solution outlined plans to extend the application of this AI technology beyond battery cells to battery module and pack design.