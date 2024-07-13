BTS' Jin to carry Olympic torch near Louvre Museum on Sunday: reports

BTS' Jin performs a song during a meet-and-greet session for fans in Seoul on June 13, 2024. (BigHit Music)

Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will be the first torchbearer in the Louvre Museum section of the 2024 Paris Olympics torch relay in Paris this weekend, according to local news outlets specializing in Olympic news.

The South Korean singer is expected to begin carrying the flame at the Louvre Pyramid at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The French domestic torch relay, which began May 8 in Marseille, southern France, has been under way for more than two months.

The torch is scheduled to arrive in Paris on Sunday, which is Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison during the Revolution.

After its arrival, the torch will then travel through various parts of Paris until Monday and then return to the provinces before coming back to Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.

Jin departed for France on Thursday to take part in the torch relay.

While the reason for the singer's involvement in the torch relay was not revealed, it likely stems from BTS' global popularity and the group's decadelong message of "love yourself."

The 31-year-old completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so. Following the torch relay, he is expected to engage in brisk individual activities in the second half of the year. (Yonhap)