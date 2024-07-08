JobKorea launches Klik app for foreign job seekers

Most Popular
JobKorea launches Klik app for foreign job seekersBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : July 8, 2024 - 15:30
JobKorea, a job search platform, said Monday it has launched a separate job search app specifically for foreign national residents, Klik, an acronym for "kick-start life in Korea."
This service is intended for residents of foreign nationality in South Korea to find jobs and for domestic companies to recruit foreign national employees, according to the platform.
The app can be translated into 28 languages, including English, French, Chinese, Japanese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Russian. Users can check job postings based on the salary, workplace location, language skills required and supported visas.
Prospective applicants can also create profiles and apply for positions under specific job listings.
Employers must specify the visas they support when posting job openings. Depending on the job requirements, language proficiency levels ranging from "introductory" to "proficient" can be selected for Korean and other languages.
Employers can also set detailed criteria such as the workplace location, required experience and education.
"Klik aims to better communicate with foreign job seekers and offer them easier access to the nation's job market," a JobKorea official said.
"In the future, we plan to establish other linkage services such as work visa-related consulting services to help foreign nationals settle in Korea and AI-based matching services using employer and applicant data," the official said.
