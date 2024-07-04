Saudi Arabia introduces ancient Arabic poetry in Korean at SIBF

Tariq Khawaji (left) attends a book launch ceremony for the Korean edition of "The Mu'allaqat for Millennials” at the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex, Seoul, on June 26. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) Tariq Khawaji (left) attends a book launch ceremony for the Korean edition of "The Mu'allaqat for Millennials” at the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex, Seoul, on June 26. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Classical masterpieces by renowned Arab poets from the pre-Islamic period have been translated into Korean in a new Saudi-published volume. As part of efforts to bridge Korean and Arab cultures, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, unveiled the Korean edition of "The Mu'allaqat for Millennials” at the Seoul International Book Fair, where Saudi Arabia was celebrated as this year’s guest of honor. The launch was organized in partnership with the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. “’The Mu'allaqat for Millennials’ is a collection of 10 pre-Islamic Arabic qasidahs, or odes, each considered a masterpiece of the most famous Arab poets from the 6th century,” said Tariq Khawaji, cultural adviser to Ithra, at the book's launch event at the Saudi booth on June 26. “We are excited to share this poignant and significant collection of Arabic literature in Korean for the very first time.”

The Korean edition of "The Mu'allaqat for Millennials” (Ithra) The Korean edition of "The Mu'allaqat for Millennials” (Ithra)

Ithra's "The Mu'allaqat" is the first comprehensive compilation of these poems in a single volume, tailored in accessible language with interpretations and explanations. The book is available in six languages including English, Spanish, German, French and Mandarin. The Korean edition features poems in both Arabic and Korean, with each chapter introducing the poet and providing the historical and cultural context, along with calligraphy of the poet’s name and the poem -- a unique feature of the Korean edition. Khawaji explained why they are called "Mu'allaqat," which translates to "hanging odes." “Some historians suggest these poems were hung in the temple of Mecca for people to see. Also, metaphorically, they ‘hang’ in the hearts and minds of those who memorize and revere them. They also played a major role in influencing Arabic literature afterward,” said Khawaji in an interview with The Korea Herald after the book launch event. Their enduring relevance, he noted, lies in their exploration of existential themes and universal human experiences, such as existence, beings, war and peace and about many classical subjects. “When you read this, you can open a window to understanding Arabic culture,” said Khawaji. The Korean edition of the book is expected to hit the shelves by the end of the year, according to Ithra.