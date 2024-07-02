Vietnam PM voices support for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Tuesday reaffirmed his country’s stance backing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, stressing its consistent support for peace and stability.

“It is Vietnam’s consistent stance to support the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, alongside peace, stability and cooperation,” Chinh said in an opening speech ahead of a closed-door meeting with his counterpart, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Chinh’s remarks echo Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s earlier pledge to “contribute to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” during his summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held in Hanoi last year.

Han responded to Chinh by thanking the Vietnamese government for showing consistent support for peace on the peninsula and the South Korean government’s efforts to “achieve denuclearization.”

Both prime ministers also stressed the importance of diplomatic and economic partnerships between the two countries.

“Vietnam is our core partner in achieving our goal of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as our plan to build solidarity with the ASEAN nations,” Han said.

Since the two countries established formal diplomatic relations in 1992, Vietnam has become South Korea’s third-largest trading partner, Han highlighted.

Chinh said that he is always amazed by the Miracle on the Han River, which refers to South Korea’s rapid economic, industrial and urban development out of the ashes of the Korean War (1950-53). He lauded South Korea’s growing global clout and the contributions it has been making to world peace.

“The entire Vietnamese country, government and people support our relationship with South Korea which is evolving day by day as (one of) our most important partners in terms of key sectors including defense, security, technology and more,” Chinh said.

Chinh reportedly met with several South Korean business leaders including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong at a hotel in central Seoul ahead of his meeting with Han.

Chinh’s four-day visit to South Korea kicked-off Sunday.

Chinh is the highest-level Vietnamese official to pay an official visit to South Korea since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. The upgrade was in line with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between the two countries.