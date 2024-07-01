Literature is evidence of liberation, says Booker-winning novelist Jokha Alharthi

From left, South Korean novelist Eun Hee-kyung, Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi and South Korean literary critic Heo Hee attend a talk at the Seoul International Book Fair at Coex, Seoul, Saturday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

The very existence of literature is evidence of liberation and freedom, according to Booker-winning Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi.

"Literature transcends nations and cultures. By reading literature, humans can broaden their horizons and expand their experiential knowledge. They can experience another world," said Alharthi, who won the Man Booker International Prize in 2019 for her novel "Sayyidat al-Qamar," published in English as "Celestial Bodies."

Alharthi is the first Arab author to win the International Booker award.

The 46-year-old novelist was speaking in a discussion themed around liberation organized by the Seoul International Book Fair on Saturday. The discussion with South Korean novelist Eun Hee-kyung was moderated by literary critic Heo Hee.

Alharthi reflected on the concept of liberation, noting that its interpretation varies significantly across cultures and historical contexts. She said inequality and lack of economic or educational opportunities make it difficult for some cultures to discuss freedom and liberation.

She went on to add, “The brutal war against Palestinians is happening now and the world is witnessing these brutal massacres and ethnic cleansing. because the liberation that Palestine seeks and what Israel seeks are different.”

"A liberated person might seem like a free individual, but we have to consider whether they are taking away someone else's freedom. What I enjoy is not something that everyone enjoys. We need to think about how my liberation also means someone else's liberation,” said Eun, echoing Alharthi.