Literature is evidence of liberation, says Booker-winning novelist Jokha Alharthi

Literature is evidence of liberation, says Booker-winning novelist Jokha AlharthiBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 1, 2024 - 17:42
The very existence of literature is evidence of liberation and freedom, according to Booker-winning Omani novelist Jokha Alharthi.
"Literature transcends nations and cultures. By reading literature, humans can broaden their horizons and expand their experiential knowledge. They can experience another world," said Alharthi, who won the Man Booker International Prize in 2019 for her novel "Sayyidat al-Qamar," published in English as "Celestial Bodies."
Alharthi is the first Arab author to win the International Booker award.
The 46-year-old novelist was speaking in a discussion themed around liberation organized by the Seoul International Book Fair on Saturday. The discussion with South Korean novelist Eun Hee-kyung was moderated by literary critic Heo Hee.
Alharthi reflected on the concept of liberation, noting that its interpretation varies significantly across cultures and historical contexts. She said inequality and lack of economic or educational opportunities make it difficult for some cultures to discuss freedom and liberation.
She went on to add, “The brutal war against Palestinians is happening now and the world is witnessing these brutal massacres and ethnic cleansing. because the liberation that Palestine seeks and what Israel seeks are different.”
"A liberated person might seem like a free individual, but we have to consider whether they are taking away someone else's freedom. What I enjoy is not something that everyone enjoys. We need to think about how my liberation also means someone else's liberation,” said Eun, echoing Alharthi.
The discussion continued with both authors underscoring how literature has served as their medium for exploring and experiencing liberation and freedom.
"Liberation and freedom are significant themes in literature. At the same time, they also pose significant challenges for writers. For me, the theme of liberation is like a piece of a larger picture. It is not an isolated theme but interacts and grows with other sub-themes," said Alharthi.
She explained that her novel "Celestial Bodies," recently translated and released in Korean as the first Omani novel available in the country, has scenes connected to the theme of liberation.
Set in the village of al-Awafi in Oman, the book follows three sisters: Mayya who marries Abdallah after a heartbreak; Asma, who marries out of duty; and Khawla, who waits for her beloved rejecting all other offers.
The story begins with a scene of birth where Mayya names her child, London -- an unusual name, but there are reasons for it. One could be that the mother wants to leave a trace of her feelings for her former lover who studied in the city. Another reason might be the mother's hope that her daughter would live a different life from her own.
“Ultimately, through the actions of the characters in the work, literature itself becomes a form of liberation,” said Alharthi.
Eun expanded on this idea, saying, "I believe that what oppresses humans comes from prejudice and ignorance towards others. We tend to interpret others in our way and force them into certain categories rather than respecting them as individuals.”
“In literature, the approach to liberation involves accepting humans as diverse beings. When you read literature, strange characters appear. These characters do not follow the normal categories. As you read, you start to understand why these characters are the way they are, and you see their background and environment. The mission of literature is to study humanity,” said Eun.
