K-pop stars take stern actions against malicious comments, false accusations

The time for lenience is over. An increasing number of K-pop artists are taking a stand against hateful comments and rumors by pursuing legal action and declaring they will not settle under any circumstances.

Previously, K-pop musicians were eager to hush up rumors about them when they arose -- whether they were true or not -- hoping to avoid trouble as much as possible.

Their agencies also believed that taking strong action would only create a "Streisand effect" -- making the rumors better known to the public and further taint the artists’ reputations. However, technologies have evolved to the point where people can create fake evidence that looks authentic, and fans have started to ask agencies to do more to protect their artists.

"Recently, the severity of hateful comments and the spread of false rumors has greatly increased with so many video sources readily available (online), nowadays. Also, as platforms (like TikTok and Instagram) have diversified and technologies like deepfake have advanced, what used to be simple rumors have become more provocative and exaggerated, causing significant harm to artists,” a local entertainment official said Friday.

The official also pointed out that the K-pop fans' attitudes had changed, and they now encourage musicians and their agencies to react more strongly.

"In the past, when K-pop artists took legal action, some fans would criticize them for taking 'unnecessary' stern action. But now, fans agree that strong responses are imperative in eradicating these bad practices and protecting their idols' fame," the official added.

Ador, a music label home to the popular K-pop girl band NewJeans under Hybe, announced through its artist's fan community Friday that it was regularly taking legal action against people who upload malicious content, including defamation, insults and sexual harassment. They are also providing updates on the progress of these legal actions.

"In particular, the police are investigating individuals who committed intolerable acts, such as creating and distributing or (even) selling fabricated obscene photos using the artist’s likeness. It has been confirmed that some of these individuals have already been criminally convicted" Ador said in a statement Saturday.