Basketball star claims to have been blackmailed by ex-girlfriend

South Korean basketball player Heo Ung of the 2024 KBL champion KCC Egis has recently filed complaints to the police against his former girlfriend for alleged stalking, intimidation and extortion.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said Wednesday that it is investigating the case involving Heo and a woman he dated from 2018 to 2021. The 30-year-old athlete has claimed that she has been blackmailing him for the past three years, requesting him to pay her a large sum of money.

He also accused her of using illegal drugs, and a related investigation is also being conducted by the police.

According to Heo, the woman was pregnant twice during the time they were dating. Heo claimed that he wanted the baby both times, but the woman allegedly decided on an abortion because she did not want to give birth before marriage.

Heo, a shooting guard for the Egis, won the playoff MVP of the KBL during the team's 2024 championship run. He is one of the most popular players in the league, having led all players in All-Star voting five times.

Heo is widely known as the oldest son of South Korean basketball legend Hur Jae, with his brother Heo Hoon also being one of the top players in the league.