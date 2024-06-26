New type of Silla tomb discovered in Gyeongju

Most Popular
New type of Silla tomb discovered in GyeongjuBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : June 26, 2024 - 21:41
Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) that challenges long-held assumptions about early Korean burial practices.
The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage announced Wednesday that two newly excavated tombs in the Jjoksaem district of Gyeongju represent a previously unknown burial type for the era.
Gyeongju is known for its numerous ancient royal tombs and exquisite artifacts. Jjoksaem, where Silla’s nobility were laid to rest, lies in the heart of the city, just minutes from Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory from the era.
The area is a bustling excavation site, believed to be home to nearly 1,300 tombs.
Typical early Silla burials feature a wooden frame (dutneol) for the body, covered by an earthen mound and surrounded by a distinctive stone boundary. The newly discovered tombs, provisionally named J171 and J172, lack this characteristic stone perimeter.
"This is the first time we've encountered Silla-era tombs without the stone boundary," said an institute official.
Excavators also uncovered a trove of artifacts within the mounds, including decorated pottery lids, legged bowls, and an array of silver-laden equipment for horses – a rarity in previous excavations.
The rare silver horse ornaments have sparked particular interest, as they are considered to have been important status symbols in ancient Silla society.
